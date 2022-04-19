ENA Introduces New Emergency Nurse Residency Program

Innovative design focuses on ED nurse skill development, personal well-being

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With nurse staffing levels a prominent concern in emergency nursing, the Emergency Nurses Association on Tuesday launched a dynamic new initiative focused on preparing new nurses for the ED, while also helping hospitals retain those nurses.

The Emergency Nurse Residency Program centers on developing the critical-thinking, problem-solving and communication skills of a new graduate nurse or a new-to-the-emergency department nurse before they practice independently. The program combines didactic learning, along with dedicated time with nurse educators and clinical preceptors to create a progressive, immersive experience that ultimately benefits a nurse's ability to provide patient care.

ENA piloted the 18-week program at 10 hospitals in 2021 and has already reached agreements with several hospitals to bring ENRP into their emergency departments.

"The first few months in the ED are crucial for any nurse, but too often staffing demands mean a new nurse is thrown into the mix without all the tools and support they need to be successful. The Emergency Nurse Residency Program changes all that," said ENA President Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "ENRP represents a holistic approach to preparing ED nurses from day one, putting them on a path to be empowered clinicians who trust their skills and confidently deliver high-quality care."

Schmitz added that a properly implemented nurse residency programs can help increase retention of new graduate nurses by reducing burnout and acclimating them to the sociocultural environment.

"Staff turnover has clear financial costs, and there is a significant time investment required to fill vacant positions. ENA's new residency program represents an opportunity for hospitals to invest in their future by giving new nurses a robust and comprehensive integration into the ED," Schmitz said.

For more information on the Emergency Nurse Residency Program, visit ena.org/ENRP. Hospitals interested in the program can learn more on the website or by contacting groupsales@ena.org.

