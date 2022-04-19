Modulim Announces New Vice President of Marketing

Focus on commercialization fuels need for experienced healthcare B2B Senior Marketing Executive to join team introducing new technology for accountable care markets

IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulim, a health technology company that delivers point of care microvascular insight to save limbs and lives, announces the appointment of Andre Grujovski as its new Vice President of Marketing.

Mr. Grujovski joins Modulim with more than 17 years of experience and a background which includes business strategy and marketing positions at telehealth leaders Teladoc Health and InTouch Health. He is known as a business-minded marketing strategist with a keen focus on data-driven results. His experience also includes finance, legal, technology, human resources, sales, account management, and business operations. Andre has managed large marketing budgets and led marketing teams of up to 20 people.

"I worked closely with Andre during our time together at InTouch Health and so I have personally seen Andre's ability to develop and deliver programs that drive new customer acquisition, grow revenue, increase sales, and improve customer satisfaction in emerging healthcare technology markets," said Modulim CEO Charlie Huiner, adding "It is rare to see an individual spend a career honing his marketing skills at one company from market entry to an established, high growth commercial entity. Through this, Andre has demonstrated that he can consistently architect scalable marketing strategies and then coordinate his team to execute across all aspects of marketing operations. His talents will bring significant value to our clients."

Andre brings a wealth of business-to-business digital health and medical technology experience with both startup and large companies in the areas of go-to-market strategies, demand generation, product innovation, marketing operations, digital, event, and content marketing. Andre has a proven track record of bringing new products to market and positioning disruptive healthcare technologies for success by taking a customer-centric approach. Andre received his B.S.E. in Computer Engineering from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and earned his M.B.A. from The Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University.

About Modulim

Modulim delivers transformative health technology solutions that empower clinicians across the continuum of care to improve patient outcomes. Clarifi®, powered by Spatial Frequency Domain Imaging (SFDI) technology, quantifies and maps tissue health at the point-of-care through non-contact rapid microvascular assessment. Modulim Cloud™ promotes timely, proactive data-driven decisions to reduce lower-limb complications by digitally connecting clinicians and healthcare systems. Modulim is based in Irvine, CA, with a team dedicated to delivering powerful healthcare solutions that elevate the standard of care for patients with diabetes, kidney disease, and peripheral vascular disease.

Clarifi is a registered trademark of Modulated Imaging (dba Modulim).

