Guidefitter Adds Over One Hundred New Outdoor Brand Partners

BOZEMAN, Montana, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter, the online community and marketplace for hunting, fishing, and other outdoor recreational gear, fueled by the opinions of thousands of pro guides and other outdoor professionals, today announced it has added over one hundred new brand partners. These new partners bring the total to over three hundred brands now working with Guidefitter to leverage the largest audience of influential pro guides and other true outdoor professionals as proactive brand promoters.

"As a former fly fishing guide, I'm intimately familiar with the significant influence pro guides have over brand and product choices with outdoor enthusiasts," said Will Morgan, Marketing Director at Outdoor Edge Cutlery. "We're excited about our new partnership with Guidefitter and look forward to significantly expanding the number of outdoor professionals who both use and recommend our products. Other industries are already deploying new social marketing and sales channels to reach more customers at lower cost vs. Facebook and others. Guidefitter is clearly leading that charge in outdoor."

Among the brands Guidefitter has added to its roster of leading outdoor manufacturing partners includes Rocky Boots, Mustad, Pnuma Outdoors, Tenzing, Zoleo, Zippo Manufacturing, FroggToggs, Outdoor Edge, Stanley and Kelty. These brands join Guidefitter's existing partners who tap into Guidefitter's expansive audience of true outdoor professional influencers, including pro guides, to position themselves as the brands of choice for outdoor pros and to leverage these influencers to reach more consumers with a genuine and authoritative voice for the brand..

"We first partnered with Guidefiter in 2016 and then doubled-down on that partnership in 2019 to help us continue the growth of our business," said Matthew Davis, VP Sales & Marketing at MTN Ops, the leading brand for outdoor performance supplements. "Outdoor professionals like pro guides especially understand the importance of operating at peak performance, and Guidefitter's platform has been instrumental in helping us expand our reach into that audience to introduce them to our brand and to help them achieve more successful outcomes for themselves and their clients."

"We are excited to sign many new partnerships with forward-thinking brands looking to win the loyalty of true outdoor professionals," said Brian Worthington, VP Brands for Guidefitter. "These brands are among those that realize, and are trying to get ahead of, the changes in consumer buying behavior. They understand that brands that can truly call themselves the preferred choice of outdoor professionals will have a clear advantage in the long run."

Last year proved to be one of the most difficult years for outdoor brands due to severe inventory constraints caused by the COVID-19 supply chain crisis and the ripple effects that impacted manufacturing, shipping and fulfillment. Now, brands are gearing up for the 2022 season as inventory levels begin to recover in the face of continued strong consumer demand for outdoor rec activities and products. New, more efficient marketing channels to reach consumers, including influencer-driven marketing and social commerce, are emerging as important strategic initiatives for the industry.

More information about Guidefitter's solutions for outdoor brands can be found at https://www.guidefitter.com/grid. Individuals seeking to join Guidefitter's growing audience of industry influencers, including employees of select outdoor gear manufacturers, can apply at https://www.guidefitter.com/insiders.

Guidefitter is the online community and e-commerce marketplace of choice for genuine outdoor industry professionals and other consumers who love to enjoy the great outdoors. We are pioneering the outdoor industry's first online experience where brands, true outdoor pros and consumers engage in a common digital community, marketing and e-commerce platform oriented around a shared passion for outdoor recreation and great gear. Industry pros have access to hundreds of pro purchase programs from a central location, tools to easily promote the brands they love and a like-minded community to demonstrate their abilities and expertise. Consumers benefit from a community that understands their passion for the outdoors, access to thousands of outfitters through a comprehensive search engine, and opportunities to discover and purchase great gear based on the insights from people who know better than anyone else - true outdoor professionals. Over 300 outdoor brands, including Swarovski Optik, Kenetrek Boots, Weatherby, Polaris RANGER, and SMITH Optics work with Guidefitter to promote their brand with authentic messages through large, managed audiences of genuine outdoor professionals. Guidefitter is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. For more information, please visit www.guidefitter.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

