InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool to Install Tongue-And-Groove Boards (DNV-312)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to straighten and install tongue-and-groove board substrate materials," said an inventor, from Canon City, Colo., "so I invented the TONGUE AND GROOVE STRAIGHTENING TOOL. My design would reduce the frustration associated with working with warped or bowed boards."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to install tongue-and-groove ceiling or floor decking boards. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tools and methods. As a result, it ensures that boards are in proper position and alignment and it increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features a simple and ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-312, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

