Projector PSA selected by Thesis to Grow and Retain Global Talent Team

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Projector PSA, the leading independent Professional Services Automation (PSA) software, has been selected by Thesis, a global provider of Student information Management Solutions for mid-market higher education institutions, to support their growing business. Critical to that growth is the ability to manage and monitor projects, staff and financials in real time. "As we continue to deliver the most efficient and flexible student system experiences for global institutions, we needed a top PSA to ensure visibility and accountability throughout the organization" said Paul McConville, CEO, Thesis, "After a review of multiple solutions, Projector was the clear answer for us."

The Right PSA for Global Growth

Unlike many PSAs in the market, Projector's modules for project delivery, resource management, accounting and analytics were purpose-built to support global companies with multi-currency requirements. Projector will enable visibility into staff utilization, company financials and project health across Thesis' 4 business units in the US, UK, France and Canada. "Thesis provides cutting-edge technological solutions for their customers, "said Denis Whelan, CEO Projector PSA, "We're excited to be providing Thesis with Projector's technology to drive global operational efficiency and growth for their business."

Aligning with Customer Success

Projector's most recent product release featured deeper enhancement of their Projector BI analytics product, a new accounting integration with Microsoft's Business Central and new functionality for their cloud-based Accounting Module. These enhancements continue Projector's focus on growing and scaling their business alongside the customers they serve. The results are evident, in the recently released 2022 SPI Professional Services Maturity™ Benchmark, Projector users rated their satisfaction with Projector at 95.1%, 12% higher than the next PSA solution.

About Projector PSA

Projector PSA, Inc. is the leading developer of cloud-based professional services automation software working with hundreds of professional services organizations around the globe. The company produces the Projector software suite, and also provides consulting and training services for its clients worldwide. Projector streamlines operations through the entire delivery process, improves productivity, increases utilization, enhances profitability, and improves visibility. Projector PSA is based in Boston, Massachusetts. www.ProjectorPSA.com

About Thesis

Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions worldwide, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission, which is delivering an exemplary experience to students seeking a wide variety of educational experiences. Thesis' SaaS offering, Thesis SM, delivers a modern software suite that breaks free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built software-as-a-service solution. Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.

