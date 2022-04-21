AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP TO HOST ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING ON MAY 11, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.U) (TSX: HOT.DB.V) announces today that it will host its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") in a hybrid (teleconference and in-person) format on May 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

In order to be permitted to ask questions as a noted unitholder via the live teleconference, registered unitholders and duly appointed proxy holders must pre-register for the teleconference using the link below prior to the proxy cut-off time at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, May 9, 2022. Registered unitholders and duly appointed proxy holders who complete such registration will receive a unique dial-in and passcode for the teleconference.

Beneficial unitholders and other interested stakeholders are also invited to attend the Meeting via teleconference, in a listen only mode, using the dial-in below.

1-800-319-4610 ( Canada /U.S.)

1-604-638-5340 (International)

Please ask to join the "Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP"

To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in to the call at least five minutes prior to the call start time using the appropriate method noted above.

There will be no voting via the live teleconference. Accordingly, in order to ensure their units are voted at the Meeting, all unitholders are strongly encouraged to submit their proxies or voting instructions, as applicable, well in advance of the Meeting. The deadline for the submission of proxies is 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, May 9, 2022. Beneficial unitholders should carefully follow the instructions of their intermediary/broker, including those on how and when voting instructions are to be provided, in order to have their units voted at the Meeting.

The Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting. Accordingly, certain of our executives, board members and legal representatives will be attending the Meeting in person, at AHIP's legal counsel's office, for the purposes of establishing quorum and voting the valid proxies received.

FURTHER DETAILS AND MEETING MATERIALS:

Full details of the Meeting, including matters on which unitholders will be asked to vote (including certain proposed amendments to AHIP's Amended and Restated Securities-Based Compensation Plan and Amended and Restated Unitholder Rights Plan Agreement), are set out in AHIP's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 8, 2022, copies of which are available on the governance page of AHIP's website at www.ahipreit.com and under AHIP's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A copy of each of the Amended and Restated Securities-Based Compensation Plan and Amended and Restated Unitholder Rights Plan Agreement, as proposed to be amended and restated, along with a blackline to the current forms thereof, may be obtained in advance of the Meeting by a unitholder or any other interested party by contacting the Chief Financial Officer of AHIP at Suite 800-925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3L2, by telephone at 1-604-630-3134, or by accessing the investor relations page of AHIP's website at: https://www.ahipreit.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/governance-overview/default.aspx where such documents have been posted.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.U) (TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and typically stable demand. AHIP's hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

