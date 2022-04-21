Brian Holzer M.D. Named CEO of Aware Recovery Care

WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care today announced it has appointed Brian Holzer M.D. as its new Chief Executive Officer. His appointment comes as Aware continues to rapidly increase census and expand to additional markets across the US.

Dr. Holzer succeeds Founder Steve Randazzo as CEO. Randazzo is transitioning to Chairman of the Board and will continue to provide essential ongoing support and guidance to the company.

Dr. Holzer comes to Aware with over 20 years of diverse experience, including strategy, operations, marketing, and sales in large and small public and private healthcare companies. Most recently, Brian was President of Innovations at Kindred Healthcare in Louisville. In this role, Brian also founded and served as CEO of Lacuna Health which provides patient engagement solutions to physician groups, hospitals, and insurance providers.

Before Kindred, Brian served as an executive with Pittsburgh-based insurance and health care company Highmark Health and its hospital system Allegheny Health Network. There, he led the formation of multiple home care businesses, including Home Health, Hospice, Home Infusion, and Home Medical Equipment integrated under a Healthcare@Home brand and care delivery platform. Brian has also held positions in healthcare consulting and various strategy, operations, and sales and marketing roles in the biotechnology industry.

Brian graduated from Pennsylvania State University, earned a Medical Degree from the Drexel University College of Medicine, and an MBA, with a major in healthcare management, from the Wharton School of Business.

Steve Randazzo, Founder and continuing Chairman of the Board, believes Dr. Holzer is the perfect fit to lead Aware's bright future. "In the center of Aware's heart is one thing: people. Those we serve, those that serve, and those we can serve. Brian brings an impressive and unique background to Aware with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare. Above all, he understands the importance of our mission, and I am personally very excited for Brian to come on board," said Randazzo.

"It's rare in one's career that there is an opportunity to join a company that is truly changing lives. Aware Recovery Care's In-Home Addiction Treatment model does exactly that, creating new and effective care standards for substance use treatment", said Holzer. "It's a complete honor to help the company through their next phase of growth and national expansion so that more people than ever can experience life in recovery," he said.

Aware Recovery Care is a mission-driven company challenging traditional approaches to the treatment of Substance Use Disorder (SUD). A pioneer in In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT™), Aware delivers evidence-based, personalized service. Led by a multidisciplinary team of professionals and paraprofessionals, the unique 52-week program is designed for impact, reaching clients and their families in their own homes and communities. Aware's high-touch model improves the lives of people affected by addiction and creates irrefutable value for managed care plans and employers. Aware's outcomes clearly demonstrate that sustained recovery is achieved through deeper trust and genuine partnership.

In early 2021, Aware received an investment by Health Enterprise Partners (HEP), a growth equity firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in the United States. Aware now operates in nine states (CT, MA, RI, NH, ME, VA, OH, IN, FL) and is poised for hyper-growth and national expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders.

