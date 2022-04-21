Constrafor Announces Partnership with Bespoke Metrics to Help Subcontractors Grow their Business

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constrafor, a leading construction procurement and financing platform, is pleased to announce a partnership with Bespoke Metrics, an innovative prequalification and risk analytics company.

Constrafor and Bespoke Metrics both serve the construction industry with a strong focus on building innovative technology solutions that help subcontractors grow their business. Constrafor's Early Pay Program allows subcontractors to accelerate their payments, so they can take on more projects. Compass by Bespoke Metrics empowers subcontractors to manage all prequalification and data requests in one platform, while providing feedback on ways to increase your contract size, and likelihood to win.

Constrafor's cutting-edge procurement platform is a natural extension to the COMPASS prequalification tool, as it allows subcontractors to seamlessly interact with their existing and new General Contractors. Constrafor and Bespoke Metrics are uniquely placed to provide an integrated solution to help subcontractors streamline their pre-construction and take on more projects.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bespoke Metrics, a like-minded, innovative company focused on making contractors' lives easier. The construction tech space has few options for integrated Prequal, Procurement and Financing, and we are excited to be at the forefront with Bespoke Metrics" says Anwar Ghauche, Founder and CEO of Constrafor.

"Prequalification and procurement go hand in hand, and we couldn't think of a better company to work with than Constrafor" said Michael Ho, CEO at Bespoke Metrics. "We share the same beliefs around using data analytics and technology to mitigate risk and ensure the success of our subcontractor partners."

About Constrafor

As a SaaS and fintech innovator purpose-built for construction, Constrafor is setting new standards of productivity and cost-efficiency for the way GCs and subcontractors manage essential back-office tasks and financial transactions.

For General Contractors, Constrafor's robust cloud platform streamlines and standardizes subcontractor procurement & administration, including contracts, COIs, invoices & payments and diversity procurement – all in one place.

For Subcontractors, the platform offers fast and cost-effective receivables financing, including an Early Pay Program (EPP) that shortens invoice payment time, frees up cash and allows them to take on more projects.

To learn more about Constrafor, visit https://www.constrafor.com.

About Bespoke Metrics

COMPASS by Bespoke Metrics is a leading prequalification platform that supports data collection, verification and analytics across the entire construction supply chain. Unique to COMPASS, Subcontractor data is collected through the standard universal 1Form. General Contractors receive data-driven analytics to support decision making to mitigate project and default risk. Subcontractors have full control over who can see their data, utilize 1Form for all their prequalifications and data requests, and deliver powerful analytics to gain new business opportunities.

To learn more about Bespoke Metrics, visit https://compass.bespokemetrics.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Constrafor