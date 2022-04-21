Kyndryl Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with SAP to Help Customers Overcome Digital Transformation Challenges

Partners to develop industry solutions for SAP® software resources supported by Kyndryl services

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with SAP focused on developing new solutions to help customers solve their most complex digital business transformation challenges.

The expanded partnership will leverage SAP's Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and Kyndryl's deep expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), data and cyber resiliency services to accelerate and enable a cost-effective path to the cloud for customers.

Under the extended collaboration, Kyndryl will offer services that complement the RISE with SAP solution, including proven migration tools and scalable offerings, AI-driven business data management and analytics solutions, application modernization and more.

Kyndryl and SAP also will collaborate on the following ERP services and solutions:

Modernization services: Modernization and cloud adoption services for the full SAP software environment, including non-SAP applications, to help companies accelerate their journey to RISE with SAP with a focus on SAP S/4HANA® delivered as a cloud service.







Data and AI services for SAP BTP: Kyndryl consultants and data scientists will provide data assessment and integration services to help companies modernize the use of their SAP software, from the SAP Business Warehouse application to the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution. The services deliver cloud-based analytics to harness data insights and business value across manufacturing, oil and gas, retail, telecommunications and finance industries.







Cyber resiliency services: To help customers quickly recover in the event of a cyberattack, Kyndryl practitioners will help customers enable the rapid, simplified and reliable recovery of an SAP software environment. Kyndryl's cyber resilience capabilities complement RISE with SAP by providing the enterprise-level security required for today's complex computing environments.

"We're thrilled to continue strengthening our offerings together to provide our valued customers a full suite of digital services as their business needs and challenges continue to change," said Madhuri Chawla, Global Head of SAP Strategic Partnership and Alliances, Kyndryl. "As our customers embark on new and ongoing cloud transformation strategies, this joint effort allows us to streamline operations and enhance visibility across their mission-critical workloads at unprecedented speed and scale."

"Kyndryl as a strategic partner brings their technology integration expertise and landscape management capabilities to support the RISE with SAP offering. Our expanded partnership is paving the way for our customers to begin or advance their cloud transformation journey with RISE with SAP. This move confirms the value of RISE with SAP and the impact it can have on organizations, regardless of where the customer is in their cloud journey," said Justin Battles, Global VP, Strategic Growth Partnerships, Partner Ecosystem Success at SAP.

In November 2021, Kyndryl became SAP certified in the following areas: SAP HANA® operations, global hosting operations, integration with SAP S/4HANA and DevOps.

For more information about the expanded Kyndryl and SAP alliance, please visit: www.kyndryl.com/about-us/alliances/sap.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl' s nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

