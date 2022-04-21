Music Industry Veteran and Acclaimed Author Dorothy Carvello Establishes 'Face the Music Now Foundation' for Survivors of Sexual Abuse in the Music Industry

Foundation will support the mental and financial well-being of survivors

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorothy Carvello, music industry veteran and first female A&R executive for Atlantic Records, today announced the launch of the Face the Music Now Foundation, an organization established by and for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse in the music industry. The Foundation will provide a safe space for survivors, while focusing on changing the institutionalized abuse that has been pervasive throughout the music industry for decades without any public accountability.

Face the Music Now Foundation (PRNewswire)

Within the music industry, 72 percent of female musicians report discrimination, and 67 report that they have been the victim of sexual harassment.1 "As a survivor myself, I have seen and experienced firsthand how sexual harassment and abuse shatters survivors psychologically, financially, and professionally. It's not a matter of money; it's about helping them put the pieces back together," commented Dorothy Carvello. "This is about the decades old and widespread abuse of power in the music industry. We want to help survivors find their voices and take back some of what they have lost."

Despite the proliferation of the #MeToo movement across numerous industries, the music industry has yet to have the same reckoning despite a number of recent high-profile cases. Face the Music Now Foundation is centered on not only exposing the reality of what has been going on in the industry for decades and demanding accountability, but also paving the way for survivors to tell their stories and reclaim their lives. The Foundation aims to limit the industry-wide use of NDAs that have silenced survivors and allowed abusers to continue their predatory behavior without any repercussions

"These large, publicly traded companies have been protecting predators and it's time their shareholders know how their money is being used. For far too long, the music industry has been turning a blind eye to sexual abuse and harassment, and we're long overdue for that to change," Carvello added.

Joining Carvello is a diverse group of individuals from within and outside of the industry that all share the same passion for bringing the issue of abuse to light in the Music Industry. Members of the board of directors include:

Beverly Keel , dean of MTSU's College of Media and Entertainment and a music industry activist who works for gender and racial equality in the music industry

Bruce Roberts , a writer and solo performer with an extensive repertoire, who penned songs for artists ranging from Barbra Streisand to Elton John

Rob Savage , former U.S. Secret Service special agent responsible for the overall protective and investigative missions within the Los Angeles area

"Throughout my career in the music industry, journalism and now academia, I've seen how the industry largely operates outside of traditional office norms," said Beverly Keel. "It's lonely being the only woman in the room, and by working with Dorothy and the Foundation, I am focused on empowering those who have experienced abuse to speak up, and to ensure that our future leaders don't perpetuate the abuse of power that has become all too common."

The Foundation is committed to educating a new generation of aspiring music industry leaders to believe in equality and fair treatment in the workplace and finally make the music business safer for all.

About Face the Music Now Foundation

The Face the Music Now Foundation was established to highlight sexual abuse and harassment in the music industry, demand accountability and change, and pave the way for survivors to tell their stories and reclaim their lives. It is a trusted resource and safe space for survivors who have experienced physical, psychological, and financial harm. For more information about Face the Music Now Foundation, please visit www.facethemusicnow.com.

