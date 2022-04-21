My Telescope Announces Award-Winning Media Agency Veteran as Board Member

Steve Farella joins My Telescope to Expedite Adoption of the New Advertising Measurement Standard "Share of Search" to Measure Advertising Effectiveness

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced media veteran and MDC Media Partners founding Chairman Steve Farella as a member of their Board of Directors. Farella joins My Telescope with four decades of experience as an entrepreneur, investor and thought leader in media and advertising.

"My Telescope is excited to have Steve Farella join our team to further our mission of creating an effective standard to measure long-term advertising campaign performance," said Rodrigo Gravitz, CEO and Founder of My Telescope. "Steve's extensive knowledge and influence in the American advertising industry will help us educate leading branding specialists and marketers about the power of Share of Search as a universal marketing metric to measure demand for products."

Farella recently served as Chairman of MDC Media Partners and Assembly Media, a media planning and buying solution that helps scale agencies. Prior to that, Farella served as CEO of Maxxcom and co-founded the fastest growing independent media agency, TargetCast in 2002, which he later sold to MDC Partners. Before launching media agencies, Farella built and managed media groups at leading national agencies including Jordan McGrath Case & Partners, Young & Rubicam, Wells Rich Greene/BDDP and Ammirati & Puris.

"My Telescope is solving a major problem that has always existed in the advertising and marketing world, which is that there has not been a universal metric that measures the impact of media and advertising on purchasing and decision intent - until now," said Farella. "By investing in a tool that uses search and sentiment analysis for proven forecasting of business demand, brands will finally be able to take actionable insights that increase ROI and create sustainable, repeatable campaigns that drive business success. I am thrilled to help them on their roadmap to changing the advertising landscape."

Farella is currently a manager of VFL Investments and Advisory, sits on the board of Sinecure.ai and is Chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He has also served on the boards of has also served on the board of several innovative marketing intelligence companies including Verto Analytics, and Hashoff.

About Share of Search

Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Share of Search Analytics tools such as My Telescope help brands gather market intelligence and forecast business demand by blending search and sentiment analysis to accurately predict purchasing intent and/or business demand. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, with Share of Search representing 83% of a brand's market share according to studies.

About My Telescope

My Telescope is a market research SaaS solution to measure market trends, brand strength, and marketing campaign effectiveness in almost real-time using Share of Search Analytics. My Telescope's AI solution scans, analyzes, and visualizes data from search engines, media monitoring, and social listening to marketers with actionable insights for increased agility. My Telescope is trusted by clients within FMCG, consumer goods, heavy industry, defense, automotive, charity, and many more. For more information, visit https://mytelescope.io.

