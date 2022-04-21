New Website from Bagito Features Innovative Reusable Products

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bagito, a California-based company on a mission to reverse the trend of single-use waste and offer an immediate way for everyone to better sustain the planet, just relaunched its rebranded website, adding two new deep dive sustainability items to its collection of durable and convenient reusable products.

BagitoTowel - Reusable roll of 25 towels. Designed to be a near exact reusable replacement for the single-use paper towel - cutting waste by 92%. (PRNewswire)

This brand is making an immediate impact on our planet with products that make it ultra-convenient to reuse at home.

The Bagito towel roll, named the #1 most innovative product at the 2022 Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) Expo, serves as a paper towel alternative, featuring 25 natural cotton towels secured with a patented spring-action band. One Bagito towel roll can replace up to 400 rolls of paper towels in a lifetime of typical use, preserving five trees and reducing costs by hundreds of dollars each year.

Bagito has also released a first-of-its-kind reusable can liner, designed to replace plastic trash bags from 5-45 gallons in size. The can liner material is 100% PEVA, which is BPA free, non-toxic, and odor repellent. Each size features an adjustable opening that stays in place better than a traditional plastic bag, and each liner can be reused over 500 times, for a 40% cost savings and 70% waste/carbon emissions savings over plastic. Since the bags are more durable than plastic, they can also be used to collect, store, and transport items such as laundry, sports equipment, and yard waste.

Both items are washable for hundreds of uses, and can be returned to Bagito for recycling at the end of their life. These new products, along with all of Bagito's tote bags, storage bags, and bamboo cutlery, can be purchased at Bagito.co.

With a mission to help people move toward reducing and reusing more in their daily lives, and in honor of Earth Month Bagito is offering customers a free rPet bag (the Bagito Original) with any purchase. Visit the website for details.

For questions regarding custom branded and promotional options visit Bagito.co/pages/bagito-for-business

Bagito is a certified B Corp that creates premium, easy-to-reuse products from responsibly sourced materials and gives a percentage of profits to educate K-12 students about environmental stewardship.

Comes with innovative strap that holds towels in place, a reusable tube core and free mesh wash bag. (PRNewswire)

Bagito makes their reusable can liners form 100% PEVA with a double seam sealing technique for durability and long life. (PRNewswire)

This can liner replaces 1000's of single-use plastic trash bags over it's lifetime, and is easily rinsed clean between uses. (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Bagito