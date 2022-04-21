Oldcastle Infrastructure Expands Footprint in Texas Market

ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle Infrastructure™, a CRH company, announced today that it has acquired three reinforced concrete pipe and box culvert plants located in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and San Antonio from The Quikrete Companies.

"Oldcastle Infrastructure has operated in Texas since 1996, primarily serving the energy and communications markets. The additions of reinforced concrete pipe and box culvert capabilities in Texas complements Oldcastle Infrastructure's existing concrete solutions offering, allowing us to fill key product gaps to better serve our customers with end-to-end solutions within the water market," said Jason Jackson, President, Oldcastle Infrastructure. "Oldcastle's fully integrated model will allow customers in Texas easy access to a full product portfolio along with the existing services and quality they have always relied on."

"It is a pleasure to welcome aboard such a talented group of people to the Oldcastle family of businesses," stated Tony Whitt, Mountain Region President. "Together we will be a stronger organization, better positioned to become our customers' strategic partner of choice."

About Oldcastle Infrastructure

Oldcastle Infrastructure, a CRH company, is one of North America's largest manufacturers of infrastructure products and solutions for the water, telecommunications, energy, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.oldcastleinfrastructure.com.

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,400 people at c.3,200 operating locations in 28 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and in Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative end-to-end solutions which can be found throughout the built environment in a wide range of construction projects from major public infrastructure to homes and commercial buildings. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

