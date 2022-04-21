Upcoming Crux Data Sustainability Summit to Highlight Solutions for Integrating ESG Data

Must-attend virtual event for finance and data executives features speakers from

leading companies like AWS, Goldman Sachs, Google Cloud, and Snowflake

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux, the leading provider of external data integration solutions, announced that it will host the Data Sustainability Summit starting Tuesday, April 26, continuing through Wednesday, April 27, both days in a virtual format. A must-attend event for data executives, the summit features speakers from leading companies like AWS, Goldman Sachs, Google Cloud, IBM and Snowflake to highlight the latest solutions used to access and integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data.

As investors and executives increasingly weigh non-financial considerations in evaluating risks and growth potential, data professionals are implementing ESG data strategies and seeking sustainable data access, integration, and delivery methods. Leading practitioners will share insights at the summit, including best practices to facilitate ESG data ingestion and proven ways to maintain sustainable business operations enabling scaling and reducing resource consumption.

"Embracing Sustainable Practices Across Industries" is the theme of the first day's agenda. Over 15 experts will weigh in on the generational implications of sustainable investing and the risks associated with not implementing ESG strategies to drive investment decisions. ESG professionals from leading companies will also discuss how ESG affects supply chains and why it's critical for banks to keep ESG principles in mind when making decisions, sharing real-world case studies outlining the tools and data needed.

Day two's theme, "Building a Sustainable Data Integration Practice," will address trends for the future of ESG data onboarding, best practices for sourcing and evaluating ESG data, and the hidden costs of building and maintaining data pipelines. Eighteen ESG data experts will also share insights on the challenges of managing data quality when the information originates from a third party and provide an overview on the tools and solutions available to democratize access to ESG data.

"ESG issues are driving behavior in today's markets, impacting businesses more than ever, and organizations need access to high-quality ESG data combined with solid processes to manage it," said Will Freiberg, CEO of Crux. "Data executives who are setting up ESG frameworks are sifting through immense data lakes and looking for efficient and sustainable ways to discover, onboard, and deploy insights to better their businesses and, often times, the world. We look forward to conversations at the summit with people who have successfully met these challenges and are embarking on a broader mission for all of us."

About Crux

Crux is a cloud-based data integration and operations platform that accelerates the value realization between external and internal data. Crux partners with our customers to ensure they get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Its team builds data pipelines at scale and operates over 25K pre-engineered pipelines, delivering public and third-party datasets to the destination of choice. Crux pipelines come with embedded data monitoring, validations and transformations, and are supported 24/7 by our global operations team. Crux works with over 50 enterprise clients and is backed by Two Sigma, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citi, among others.

