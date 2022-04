Wendy's commits more than $185,000 to organizations across U.S. and Canada

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company announced today that it will make charitable donations to a variety of organizations across the U.S. and Canada that align with Wendy's® core categories of charitable support: foster care adoption, hunger and food integrity, youth and families, and vibrant communities. These commitments are a continuation of Wendy's Community Giving Program that started in 2020.

"Our founder, Dave Thomas, believed the impact we make on our communities is just as important as the food we serve," said Liliana Esposito, Wendy's Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. "Guided by the values Dave set forth for the brand, Wendy's is committed to giving something back and is proud to continue our giving program and charitable contributions in 2022. Through this work, we have the opportunity to both honor Dave's legacy and support organizations and causes that matter most to our employees."

New charitable contributions for 2022 include:

$125,000 sponsorship of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund as a continuation of our partnership that began in 2019 to support social justice, youth and education in the Black community. theas a continuation of our partnership that began in 2019 to support social justice, youth and education in the Black community.

$60,000 to various organizations throughout Wendy's North American restaurant footprint through its Community Giving Program. Company employees could request financial support for a charitable organization in the general range of $2,500 - $10,000 . Ten organizations were selected to receive a grant:

Since 2020, Wendy's has supported more than 60 unique organizations through nearly $250,000 in donations in local communities across our global footprint through the Community Giving Program.

As previously announced, Wendy's also begins its multi-year support for Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) this year for its Rooted in You campaign to re-imagine ending hunger. Wendy's committed a $100,000 donation over four years to MOFC, which serves 20 counties in Ohio and is one of the largest food banks in the United States.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

