Nationwide Announces Fund Closures

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide announced today that the Board of Trustees of ETF Series Solutions (the "Trust") has determined to close and liquidate the Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (NYSE: RBUS), Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSE: RBIN), and Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF (NYSE: MXDU) (collectively, the "Funds") after the close of business on May 26, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Nationwide) (PRNewswire)

Nationwide recommended the liquidation and closure of the Funds following consideration of the Funds' long-term performance and future growth prospects, among other factors.

The Funds' last day of trading will be May 25, 2022, which will coincide with the final day for creation unit orders by authorized participants. The Funds will begin liquidating their portfolio assets on or about May 17, 2022, which may cause the Funds to increase their cash holdings and deviate from the investment objectives and strategies referenced in the Funds' prospectus. The Funds will conclude operations and promptly distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders after May 26, 2022.

Shareholders who do not sell their Fund shares by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the applicable Fund's net asset value (NAV). Customary brokerage charges may apply to transactions to sell Fund shares. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow the firm on Facebook and Twitter .

Call 800-617-0004 to request a summary prospectus and/or a prospectus or download prospectuses at etf.nationwide.com. These prospectuses outline investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses, and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Nationwide Fund Advisors (NFA) is the registered investment advisor to Nationwide ETFs, which are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. NFA is not affiliated with any distributor, subadviser, or index provider contracted by NFA for the Nationwide ETFs. Representatives of the Nationwide ETF Sales Desk are registered with Nationwide Investment Services Corporation, member FINRA, Columbus, Ohio.

Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle, and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2022

MFN-0651AO Q-20220421-0340

Contact:

Jeff Whetzel

(614) 249-0849

whetzej@nationwide.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nationwide