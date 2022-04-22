Questis Named Best Startup by HackerNoon & The Tech Tribune

The awards come during a fundamental period of growth for the financial benefits company.

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleston-based workforce financial empowerment company Questis has been named 'Best Startup' by tech development outlets HackerNoon & The Tech Tribune. Questis was selected from a strong pool of innovative tech startups nominated for the award at both publications.

"It's a great honor to receive these awards from two leading tech outlets," said John Tabb, Co-Founder and CEO. "As advocates for financial resilience, our nomination and selection is not only rewarding–it is a testament to the hard work and dedication that the Questis team has delivered since our founding. We are very humbled to represent the financial benefits industry and consider these distinctions great motivation to continue reduce financial stress."

The Questis platform is an all-in-one financial benefit solution powered by data-driven technology to provide personalized and prescriptive financial coaching. Additionally, the Questis platform empowers employees and gives them the tools necessary to better understand and take greater control over their finances, such as access to financial coaches and an interactive dashboard. For the employers sponsoring these programs, Questis supports businesses to make an impact on employee retention and enhance their employee's experience.

"It's not just the technology that makes Questis standout- it's everyone behind the scenes: the developers, the team and our network of financial coaches," said Dr. Martha Menard, Director of Coaching. "Teamwork is a big differentiator and has had the biggest influence on the company's success. We've made considerable investments in strengthening our leadership team and have added top talent along the way. As a result, we've created a strong company culture that is hard to find anywhere else.

"To receive these awards this year in particular is meaningful due to a stellar year of growth at Questis," said Tabb. "We have rebranded and expanded, relaunching Questis to fit the modern employee benefits landscape. We saw how we could better deliver financial wellness through transforming people's relationships with money. We've doubled down on our efforts to help businesses take care of their most important asset–their employees. I am excited for the future…and we're just getting started."

