Bio-Me Joins Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) today announced the addition of Bio-Me to its coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic drugs and microbiome-based products.

Bio-Me offers a wide range of proprietary solutions to facilitate the gut microbiome analysis process for academia and pharma researchers and is setting the standard for next-generation routine microbiome analysis with its Precision Microbiome Profiling (PMP™) platform. PMP™ enables rapid, accurate, and highly reproducible microbiome analysis solutions down to the strain-level resolution with its high-throughput qPCR-based technology. Bio-Me also offers services for fecal sample collection and sample preparation.

"MTIG is pleased to welcome Bio-Me to our coalition", commented Ken Blount, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Rebiotix Inc., Vice President of Microbiome Research at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and Chairman of MTIG. He continues: "MTIG continues to add industry-leading gut microbiome analysis and diagnostic companies in addition to our members developing novel microbiome therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in many areas of medicine. We look forward to continuing our mission together with Bio-Me to advance development in microbiome analysis and diagnostics, both critical components of the microbiome therapeutics market".

Morten Isaksen, Chief Innovation Officer of Bio-Me, stated, "We are proud and excited to join the Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group. Bio-Me shares the group's mission to advance and support innovation in the microbiome arena. We look forward to contributing in whatever way possible in gut microbiome analysis as well as collaborating with other leading diagnostic and therapeutic companies in this industry."

All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products are eligible for consideration of membership in MTIG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member of MTIG, please contact us here.

For more information about Bio-Me, visit www.bio-me.com.

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of eleven microbiome therapeutics companies: Alveolus Bio, Arc Bio, Bio-Me, Genetic Analysis, Microba Life Sciences, Rebiotix, Inc., a Ferring Company, Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Seres Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, Takeda, and Vedanta Biosciences. For more information, visit www.microbiometig.org.

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders. For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG)