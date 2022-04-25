Bonsai Integrates with FIDx Platform, Furthering an RIA's Ability to Holistically Manage a Client's Personal Balance Sheet

FIDx Connects Insurance Carriers with a Growing Selection of Advisors & Distributors via Platform/Software-Agnostic Experience

BERWYN, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) announces that it has forged a strategic partnership with Bonsai, LLC (Bonsai). The integration allows registered investment advisers (RIAs) and hybrid advisors to access annuity solutions available on the FIDx platform and manage them alongside all other client assets.

"At FIDx, we are in complete philosophical alignment with Bonsai's focus on bringing defined, protected outcomes to the RIA marketplace. Our relationship furthers our mission to meet more advisors where and how they do business," said Rich Romano, CEO of FIDx. "We continue to join forces with innovative partners to connect the insurance carriers on our platform with a wider array of advisors and distributors across the country—enabling more investors and their families to achieve financial wellness."

Bonsai was established to empower RIAs and hybrid advisors with the innovative tools and technology they need to provide truly holistic wealth management. The firm seeks to help financial professionals manage a client's full balance sheet, including assets and liabilities—a model historically available only to institutional and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Through the FIDx platform, annuity products from the industry's leading insurance carriers will be available across Bonsai's three key service offerings:

Bonsai Exchange, which delivers carefully vetted and selected risk management solutions—including annuities, long-term care, disability, and life insurance—to financial professionals.

Bonsai Advisors, which provides world-class digital infrastructure, innovative practice management models, and the proprietary Bonsai Philosophy to enable advisors to generate more value for clients.

Bonsai Consulting, which empowers financial services organizations to differentiate themselves through innovative technology and solutions, as well as stronger client relationships.

"A key element of managing the entirety of a client's balance sheet is to mitigate risks relating to longevity, market volatility, and inflation, just to name a few. Guaranteed income from annuities provides greater certainty for investors as they plan for their financial future," said Robert DeChellis, Founder and CEO of Bonsai. "Our partnership with FIDx removes the friction historically associated with these solutions, helping us better serve our advisors and for advisors to better serve their clients.

Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance, and advisory ecosystems for best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios, integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm, FIDx connects advisory firms to insurance carriers through a seamless, digitally-enabled process so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice and help clients reach their goals.

Bonsai, LLC was the brainchild of financial services industry executive, Robert DeChellis, who has over 30 years of leadership experience in top-tier asset and risk management companies. Bonsai was created with the vision of recasting the future of financial advice. The foundation of this vision is based on managing the entirety of a client's balance sheet with the same level of dedication and diligence it takes to bonsai a tree. Bonsai creates value through its three business units: the Bonsai Exchange, Bonsai Advisors and Bonsai Consulting. These units provide financial professionals and financial services firms with the solutions, tools and consulting needed to deliver clients the holistic advice they demand.

