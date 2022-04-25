Passport Hires new General Counsel, Burt Arrington

Transportation software and payments company hires Burt Arrington to lead legal operations and support the company's strategic growth plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, is pleased to announce that D. Burt Arrington is joining the team as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Arrington will oversee all legal operations and support the company's efforts to expand its products and services to more cities across North America.

Burt Arrington (PRNewswire)

Arrington joins the Passport team from the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP, where he was a member of the Financial Services practice group. Previously, he was the Corporate Secretary for Brighthouse Financial, a publicly-traded annuity and life insurance company, and was a key contributor in Brightouse's successful spin-off from MetLife in 2017. Burt also held several senior executive positions (culminating with Deputy General Counsel) with BB&T, now known as Truist, leading the corporate and securities legal team and serving as the primary in-house lawyer for BB&T's bank and non-bank M&A transactions and capital markets issuances. He received his JD from UNC-Chapel Hill and his B.A. from Davidson College.

"I am thrilled Burt is joining the Passport team and I look forward to partnering as we continue to grow and position Passport as a transforming force within the transportation industry," says Passport CEO, David Evans. "Burt brings a wealth of experience through acting as a trusted advisor to boards and leadership teams on matters of strategic importance."

"I am excited to join a dedicated team passionate about helping cities build more equitable and livable communities through innovative technology, data and products," says Arrington. "I look forward to working with the team as we position the company for continued growth."

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

passport@greenbrier.partners

(PRNewsfoto/Passport) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport