Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced first quarter 2022 net income of $16.5 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

"Washington Trust posted solid first quarter results and, while overall earnings were impacted by market volatility and economic uncertainty, our balance sheet, capital position, and credit quality remain strong," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We successfully met the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and believe our diversified business model positions us well in a rising rate environment."

Selected financial highlights for the first quarter include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 12.04% and 1.14%, respectively, compared to 14.34% and 1.36%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.





Asset and credit quality metrics remained strong. In the first quarter a modest $100 thousand provision for credit losses (or charge) was recognized, following a $2.8 million release of credit loss reserves in the preceding quarter. Net recoveries in the first quarter were $148 thousand .





Wealth management revenues reached a quarterly high of $10.5 million . New business activity was strong in the first quarter.





Total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans amounted to an all-time high $4.3 billion , up by $36 million , or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.





In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to a record $4.7 billion at March 31, 2022 , up by $261 million , or 6%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $35.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $2.6 million, or 7%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin was 2.57% for the first quarter, down by 14 basis points from the preceding quarter. Net interest income and the net interest margin were impacted by accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with PPP loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Administration, as well as commercial loan prepayment fee income. In the first quarter of 2022, accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans amounted to $819 thousand, or 6 basis points, compared to $1.2 million, or 9 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Commercial loan prepayment fee income amounted to $76 thousand, or 0 basis points, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million, or 16 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of these items for both periods, the net interest margin was 2.51% in the first quarter of 2022, up by 5 basis points, from 2.46% in the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $7 million . The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 2.83%, down by 14 basis points from the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans and commercial loan prepayment fee income for both periods, the yield on interest-earning assets was 2.76%, up by 4 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of higher market interest rates.





Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $40 million , due to an increase of $216 million in average in-market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $176 million in average wholesale funding balances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.33%, down by 1 basis point from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $17.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $3.1 million, or 16%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, up by $27 thousand , or 0.3%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in transaction-based revenues of $233 thousand , or 268%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting seasonal tax reporting and preparation fees that are generally concentrated in the first half of the calendar year. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in asset-based revenues, which declined by $206 thousand , or 2%, from the preceding quarter.



Wealth management AUA amounted to $7.5 billion at March 31, 2022 , down by $291 million , or 4%, from December 31, 2021 . The decrease reflected net investment depreciation of $389 million , partially offset by net client asset inflows of $97 million in the first quarter of 2022. The average balance of AUA for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $83 million , or 1%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.





Mortgage banking revenues totaled $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $831 thousand , or 19%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting a lower volume of loans sold to the secondary market and a lower sales yield, partially offset by changes in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments. Realized gains on sales of loans decreased by $2.4 million , or 42%. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $130 million in the first quarter of 2021, down by $67 million , or 34%, from the preceding quarter.





Loan related derivative income was $301 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, down by $1.7 million from the preceding quarter, reflecting a lower volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.





Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $601 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, down by $543 thousand , or 47%, from the preceding quarter. This decline was due to the recognition of $526 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 of non-taxable income associated with the receipt of life insurance proceeds.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $31.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $4.0 million, or 11%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was debt prepayment penalty expense of $2.7 million, resulting from prepaying higher-yielding FHLB advances. There was no debt prepayment penalty expense recognized in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of debt prepayment penalty expense, noninterest expense was down by $1.3 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $21.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $522 thousand , or 2%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting volume-related decreases in mortgage originator compensation expense and lower performance-based compensation accruals, which were partially offset by higher payroll taxes associated with the start of a new calendar year.





Outsourced services expense decreased by $343 thousand , or 10%, largely reflecting a lower volume of commercial borrower loan related derivative transactions.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $1.0 million from the preceding quarter, largely due to a lower level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for both the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was 21.3%. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2022 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at March 31, 2022, down by $35 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2021, reflecting a temporary decline in fair value of available for sale securities and routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities. These decreases were partially offset by purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities. Purchases of debt securities in the first quarter 2022 totaled $75 million, with a weighted average yield of 2.41%. Securities represented 17% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to 18% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion at March 31, 2022, up by $11 million, or 0.3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Commercial loans decreased by $37 million , or 2%, from December 31, 2021 , which included a net reduction in PPP loans of $25 million . Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans decreased by $12 million , or 1%, from December 31, 2021 , reflecting payoffs and pay-downs of approximately $122 million , partially offset by commercial loan originations and advances of approximately $110 million .



As of March 31, 2022 , the carrying value of PPP loans was $13 million and included net unamortized loan origination fee balances of $425 thousand .





Residential real estate loans increased by $51 million , or 3%, from December 31, 2021 . In the first quarter of 2022, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $164 million .





The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $3 million , or 1%, from the balance at December 31, 2021 .

Deposits and Borrowings

At March 31, 2022, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered time deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion, up by $261 million, or 6%, from the end of the preceding quarter, concentrated in money market accounts. Wholesale brokered time deposits amounted to $402 million, down by $113 million, or 22%, from December 31, 2021. Total deposits amounted to $5.1 billion at March 31, 2022, up by $148 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

FHLB advances totaled $55 million at March 31, 2022, down by $90 million, or 62%, from December 31, 2021, as lower levels of wholesale funding were needed given the in-market deposits increase.

Asset Quality

Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $12.6 million, or 0.29% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $14.2 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.

Total past due loans amounted to $7.0 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $10.4 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, there were no active loan payment deferral modifications made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $39.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $39.1 million, or 0.91% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2021.

There was a positive $100 thousand provision for credit losses (or a charge) recognized in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a negative $2.8 million provision for credit losses (or a benefit) recognized in the preceding quarter. In the first quarter of 2022, the provision related to an increase in the ACL on unfunded commitments. There was no provision for credit losses on loans recognized in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting continued low loss rates, strong asset and credit quality metrics, as well as our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions. In the first quarter of 2022, net recoveries of $148 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $27 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $513.2 million at March 31, 2022, down by $51.6 million, or 9%, from December 31, 2021. The decline reflected a decrease of $59.5 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity, largely due to a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale securities, as well as $9.5 million in dividend declarations. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $16.5 million.

Capital levels at March 31, 2022 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.15% at March 31, 2022, compared to 14.01% at December 31, 2021.

Book value per share was $29.61 at March 31, 2022, compared to $32.59 at December 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The dividend was paid on April 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2022.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements". We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

ongoing disruptions in our business and operations, and changes in consumer behavior due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic;

changes in political, business and economic conditions, including inflation, or legislative or regulatory initiatives;

the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;

volatility in national and international financial markets;

interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;

reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration;

decreases in the value of securities and other assets;

changes in loan demand and collectability;

increases in defaults and charge-off rates;

changes in the size and nature of our competition;

changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;

operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;

reputational risks; and

changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

















Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Assets:











Cash and due from banks $224,807 $175,259 $297,039 $127,743 $166,960

Short-term investments 3,289 3,234 3,349 4,463 3,783

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 15,612 40,196 48,705 31,492 77,450

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,008,184 1,042,859 1,045,833 1,052,577 948,094

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,452 13,031 15,094 22,757 24,772

Loans:











Total loans 4,283,852 4,272,925 4,286,404 4,299,800 4,194,666

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 39,236 39,088 41,711 41,879 42,137

Net loans 4,244,616 4,233,837 4,244,693 4,257,921 4,152,529

Premises and equipment, net 28,878 28,908 28,488 29,031 28,953

Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,816 26,692 27,518 28,329 28,761

Investment in bank-owned life insurance 93,192 92,592 92,974 92,355 84,749

Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,198 5,414 5,631 5,853 6,079

Other assets 123,046 125,196 129,410 135,550 133,350

Total assets $5,847,999 $5,851,127 $6,002,643 $5,851,980 $5,719,389

Liabilities:











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing deposits $911,990 $945,229 $950,974 $901,801 $932,999

Interest-bearing deposits 4,215,960 4,034,822 4,107,168 3,823,858 3,616,143

Total deposits 5,127,950 4,980,051 5,058,142 4,725,659 4,549,142

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 55,000 145,000 222,592 408,592 466,912

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681

Operating lease liabilities 31,169 29,010 29,810 30,558 30,974

Other liabilities 98,007 109,577 114,100 116,634 116,081

Total liabilities 5,334,807 5,286,319 5,447,325 5,304,124 5,185,790

Shareholders' Equity:











Common stock 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085

Paid-in capital 127,355 126,511 126,265 125,442 124,882

Retained earnings 465,295 458,310 447,566 437,927 429,598

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (79,451) (19,981) (18,128) (15,128) (20,006)

Treasury stock, at cost (1,092) (1,117) (1,470) (1,470) (1,960)

Total shareholders' equity 513,192 564,808 555,318 547,856 533,599

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,847,999 $5,851,127 $6,002,643 $5,851,980 $5,719,389



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans $33,930 $36,882 $35,691 $34,820 $34,159

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 232 387 298 405 441

Taxable interest on debt securities 4,230 3,929 3,683 3,441 3,242

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 67 98 95 110 133

Other interest income 78 60 56 32 33

Total interest and dividend income 38,537 41,356 39,823 38,808 38,008

Interest expense:











Deposits 3,103 2,977 2,789 2,961 3,663

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 244 547 872 1,001 1,380

Junior subordinated debentures 99 92 92 92 94

Total interest expense 3,446 3,616 3,753 4,054 5,137

Net interest income 35,091 37,740 36,070 34,754 32,871

Provision for credit losses 100 (2,822) — — (2,000)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,991 40,562 36,070 34,754 34,871

Noninterest income:











Wealth management revenues 10,531 10,504 10,455 10,428 9,895

Mortgage banking revenues 3,501 4,332 6,373 5,994 11,927

Card interchange fees 1,164 1,282 1,265 1,316 1,133

Service charges on deposit accounts 668 766 673 635 609

Loan related derivative income 301 1,972 728 1,175 467

Income from bank-owned life insurance 601 1,144 618 607 556

Other income 393 307 408 438 1,387

Total noninterest income 17,159 20,307 20,520 20,593 25,974

Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits 21,002 21,524 22,162 22,082 21,527

Outsourced services 3,242 3,585 3,294 3,217 3,200

Net occupancy 2,300 2,145 2,134 2,042 2,128

Equipment 918 959 977 975 994

Legal, audit and professional fees 770 817 767 678 597

FDIC deposit insurance costs 366 391 482 374 345

Advertising and promotion 351 502 559 560 222

Amortization of intangibles 217 216 223 225 226

Debt prepayment penalties — 2,700 — 895 3,335

Other expenses 2,053 2,380 1,922 1,964 2,139

Total noninterest expense 31,219 35,219 32,520 33,012 34,713

Income before income taxes 20,931 25,650 24,070 22,335 26,132

Income tax expense 4,448 5,462 5,319 4,875 5,661

Net income $16,483 $20,188 $18,751 $17,460 $20,471















Net income available to common shareholders $16,429 $20,128 $18,697 $17,408 $20,415















Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic 17,331 17,328 17,320 17,314 17,275

Diluted 17,482 17,469 17,444 17,436 17,431

Earnings per common share:











Basic $0.95 $1.16 $1.08 $1.01 $1.18

Diluted $0.94 $1.15 $1.07 $1.00 $1.17















Cash dividends declared per share $0.54 $0.54 $0.52 $0.52 $0.52



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Share and Equity Related Data:











Book value per share $29.61 $32.59 $32.06 $31.63 $30.83

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $25.62 $28.59 $28.05 $27.60 $26.79

Market value per share $52.50 $56.37 $52.98 $51.35 $51.63

Shares issued at end of period 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363

Shares outstanding at end of period 17,332 17,331 17,320 17,320 17,306















Capital Ratios (2):











Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.32% 13.24% 13.01% 12.82% 12.99%

Total risk-based capital 14.15% 14.01% 13.83% 13.65% 13.85%

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.46% 9.36% 9.12% 9.07% 9.11%

Common equity tier 1 12.79% 12.71% 12.47% 12.28% 12.43%















Balance Sheet Ratios:











Equity to assets 8.78% 9.65% 9.25% 9.36% 9.33%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 7.68% 8.57% 8.19% 8.27% 8.21%

Loans to deposits (3) 83.1% 85.8% 84.9% 90.8% 93.0%









For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Performance Ratios (4):











Net interest margin (5) 2.57% 2.71% 2.58% 2.55% 2.51%

Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets) 1.14% 1.36% 1.26% 1.20% 1.45%

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 1.15% 1.38% 1.27% 1.22% 1.47%

Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity) 12.04% 14.34% 13.37% 12.92% 15.55%

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 13.77% 16.39% 15.29% 14.84% 17.91%

Efficiency ratio (6) 59.7% 60.7% 57.5% 59.6% 59.0%









(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

(2) Estimated for March 31, 2022 and actuals for prior periods.

(3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.

(4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

(5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.

(6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)









For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Wealth Management Results











Wealth Management Revenues:











Asset-based revenues $10,211 $10,417 $10,224 $9,991 $9,583

Transaction-based revenues 320 87 231 437 312

Total wealth management revenues $10,531 $10,504 $10,455 $10,428 $9,895















Assets Under Administration (AUA):











Balance at beginning of period $7,784,211 $7,443,396 $7,441,519 $7,049,226 $6,866,737

Net investment (depreciation) appreciation & income (388,733) 358,796 (4,830) 368,383 208,953

Net client asset inflows (outflows) 97,415 (17,981) 6,707 23,910 (26,464)

Balance at end of period $7,492,893 $7,784,211 $7,443,396 $7,441,519 $7,049,226















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 92% 92% 91% 92% 91%















Mortgage Banking Results











Mortgage Banking Revenues:











Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $3,327 $5,695 $5,750 $8,562 $13,745

Changes in fair value, net (2) (242) (1,594) 467 (2,543) (1,888)

Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 416 231 156 (25) 70

Total mortgage banking revenues $3,501 $4,332 $6,373 $5,994 $11,927















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:











Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $164,401 $174,438 $205,293 $244,821 $131,791

Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 106,619 188,735 190,702 244,562 309,325

Total mortgage loan originations $271,020 $363,173 $395,995 $489,383 $441,116















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:











Sold with servicing rights retained $14,627 $21,180 $108,445 $235,280 $226,645

Sold with servicing rights released (5) 115,501 175,818 65,416 55,278 65,374

Total mortgage loans sold $130,128 $196,998 $173,861 $290,558 $292,019









(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.

(5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)









Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Loans:











Commercial real estate (1) $1,628,620 $1,639,062 $1,661,785 $1,669,624 $1,618,540

Commercial & industrial 614,892 641,555 682,774 764,509 840,585

Total commercial 2,243,512 2,280,617 2,344,559 2,434,133 2,459,125















Residential real estate (2) 1,777,974 1,726,975 1,672,364 1,590,389 1,457,490















Home equity 246,097 247,697 249,874 254,802 256,799

Other 16,269 17,636 19,607 20,476 21,252

Total consumer 262,366 265,333 269,481 275,278 278,051

Total loans $4,283,852 $4,272,925 $4,286,404 $4,299,800 $4,194,666









(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.

(2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:















Multi-family dwelling 125 $443,571 27%

127 $474,229 29%

Retail 117 380,588 23

121 389,487 24

Office 59 219,551 13

57 216,602 13

Hospitality 32 193,213 12

31 184,990 11

Industrial and warehouse 36 143,441 9

35 137,254 8

Healthcare 15 134,713 8

13 128,189 8

Commercial mixed use 20 38,731 2

20 38,978 2

Other 36 74,812 6

36 69,333 5

Commercial real estate loans 440 $1,628,620 100%

440 $1,639,062 100%



















Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:















Healthcare and social assistance 72 $175,988 29%

101 $174,376 27%

Owner occupied and other real estate 170 67,651 11

185 72,957 11

Manufacturing 52 55,868 9

65 55,341 9

Educational services 22 50,939 8

28 52,211 8

Retail 71 43,436 7

79 47,290 7

Transportation and warehousing 25 34,605 6

31 35,064 5

Finance and insurance 59 35,477 6

59 31,279 5

Entertainment and recreation 28 29,297 5

37 32,087 5

Information 10 23,377 4

14 25,045 4

Accommodation and food services 71 19,589 3

114 28,320 4

Professional, scientific and technical 46 6,781 1

69 8,912 1

Public administration 15 5,340 1

16 5,441 1

Other 202 66,544 10

281 73,232 13

Commercial & industrial loans 843 $614,892 100%

1,079 $641,555 100%



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

















March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Balance % of

Total

Balance % of

Total

Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:











Connecticut $618,315 38%

$643,182 39%

Massachusetts 472,902 29

464,018 28

Rhode Island 394,011 24

408,496 25

Subtotal 1,485,228 91

1,515,696 92

All other states 143,392 9

123,366 8

Total commercial real estate loans $1,628,620 100%

$1,639,062 100%















Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:











Massachusetts $1,250,376 70%

$1,207,789 70%

Rhode Island 371,463 21

365,831 21

Connecticut 133,815 8

132,430 8

Subtotal 1,755,654 99

1,706,050 99

All other states 22,320 1

20,925 1

Total residential real estate loans $1,777,974 100%

$1,726,975 100%





Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $911,990 $945,229 $950,974 $901,801 $932,999

Interest-bearing demand deposits 248,914 251,032 238,317 174,165 171,571

NOW accounts 893,603 867,138 817,937 774,693 745,376

Money market accounts 1,295,339 1,072,864 1,046,324 941,511 950,413

Savings accounts 566,461 555,177 540,306 524,155 511,759

Time deposits (in-market) 809,858 773,383 709,288 677,061 701,524

In-market deposits 4,726,165 4,464,823 4,303,146 3,993,386 4,013,642

Wholesale brokered time deposits 401,785 515,228 754,996 732,273 535,500

Total deposits $5,127,950 $4,980,051 $5,058,142 $4,725,659 $4,549,142



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)









Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Asset Quality Ratios:











Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22% 0.24% 0.18% 0.18% 0.23%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.29% 0.33% 0.26% 0.24% 0.31%

Total past due loans to total loans 0.16% 0.24% 0.22% 0.20% 0.26%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 311.67% 275.21% 380.02% 399.57% 324.56%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.92% 0.91% 0.97% 0.97% 1.00%















Nonperforming Assets:











Commercial real estate $— $— $— $— $—

Commercial & industrial — — — 539 —

Total commercial — — — 539 —

Residential real estate 11,916 13,576 10,321 8,926 11,748

Home equity 673 627 655 1,016 1,147

Other consumer — — — — 88

Total consumer 673 627 655 1,016 1,235

Total nonaccrual loans 12,589 14,203 10,976 10,481 12,983

Other real estate owned — — — — —

Total nonperforming assets $12,589 $14,203 $10,976 $10,481 $12,983















Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):











Commercial real estate $— $— $— $— $—

Commercial & industrial 108 3 2 540 1

Total commercial 108 3 2 540 1

Residential real estate 6,467 9,622 8,698 6,656 9,661

Home equity 431 765 824 1,231 1,131

Other consumer 30 21 24 28 119

Total consumer 461 786 848 1,259 1,250

Total past due loans $7,036 $10,411 $9,548 $8,455 $10,912















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $— $— $— $— $—

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $5,707 $9,359 $6,930 $5,773 $8,356















Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDR"):











Accruing TDRs $16,303 $16,328 $7,979 $8,541 $12,358

Nonaccrual TDRs 2,789 2,819 1,732 2,278 1,935

Total TDRs $19,092 $19,147 $9,711 $10,819 $14,293



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Nonaccrual Loan Activity:











Balance at beginning of period $14,203 $10,976 $10,481 $12,983 $13,197

Additions to nonaccrual status 427 3,959 2,583 537 734

Loans returned to accruing status (63) (339) — (874) (3)

Loans charged-off (36) (31) (249) (317) (64)

Payments, payoffs and other changes (1,942) (362) (1,839) (1,848) (881)

Balance at end of period $12,589 $14,203 $10,976 $10,481 $12,983















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:











Balance at beginning of period $39,088 $41,711 $41,879 $42,137 $44,106

Provision for credit losses on loans (1) — (2,650) — — (1,951)

Charge-offs (36) (33) (249) (317) (64)

Recoveries 184 60 81 59 46

Balance at end of period $39,236 $39,088 $41,711 $41,879 $42,137















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:









Balance at beginning of period $2,161 $2,333 $2,333 $2,333 $2,382

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) 100 (172) — — (49)

Balance at end of period (2) $2,261 $2,161 $2,333 $2,333 $2,333









(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.





For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):











Commercial real estate ($145) $— $— $— $—

Commercial & industrial (1) (35) (2) 302 1

Total commercial (146) (35) (2) 302 1

Residential real estate (21) (4) 52 (47) 17

Home equity (2) (12) 110 (4) (2)

Other consumer 21 24 8 7 2

Total consumer 19 12 118 3 —

Total ($148) ($27) $168 $258 $18















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized (0.01%) —% 0.02% 0.02% —%



The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Change



Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate



Assets:























Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $183,684 $78 0.17%

$190,291 $60 0.13%

($6,607) $18 0.04%

Mortgage loans held for sale 28,471 232 3.30

50,425 387 3.04

(21,954) (155) 0.26

Taxable debt securities 1,071,745 4,230 1.60

1,060,045 3,929 1.47

11,700 301 0.13

FHLB stock 12,294 67 2.21

12,986 98 2.99

(692) (31) (0.78)

Commercial real estate 1,631,819 11,891 2.96

1,657,669 14,281 3.42

(25,850) (2,390) (0.46)

Commercial & industrial 634,869 6,226 3.98

630,805 6,960 4.38

4,064 (734) (0.40)

Total commercial 2,266,688 18,117 3.24

2,288,474 21,241 3.68

(21,786) (3,124) (0.44)

Residential real estate 1,740,087 13,987 3.26

1,689,949 13,636 3.20

50,138 351 0.06

Home equity 246,766 1,875 3.08

249,336 1,992 3.17

(2,570) (117) (0.09)

Other 16,933 195 4.67

18,171 224 4.89

(1,238) (29) (0.22)

Total consumer 263,699 2,070 3.18

267,507 2,216 3.29

(3,808) (146) (0.11)

Total loans 4,270,474 34,174 3.25

4,245,930 37,093 3.47

24,544 (2,919) (0.22)

Total interest-earning assets 5,566,668 38,781 2.83

5,559,677 41,567 2.97

6,991 (2,786) (0.14)

Noninterest-earning assets 298,000





324,904





(26,904)





Total assets $5,864,668





$5,884,581





($19,913)





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing demand deposits $248,395 $70 0.11%

$238,390 $63 0.10%

$10,005 $7 0.01%

NOW accounts 847,848 130 0.06

819,590 142 0.07

28,258 (12) (0.01)

Money market accounts 1,174,833 615 0.21

1,059,846 561 0.21

114,987 54 —

Savings accounts 561,339 71 0.05

544,981 70 0.05

16,358 1 —

Time deposits (in-market) 793,169 2,017 1.03

746,887 1,927 1.02

46,282 90 0.01

Total interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,625,584 2,903 0.32

3,409,694 2,763 0.32

215,890 140 —

Wholesale brokered time deposits 455,785 200 0.18

611,467 214 0.14

(155,682) (14) 0.04

Total interest-bearing deposits 4,081,369 3,103 0.31

4,021,161 2,977 0.29

60,208 126 0.02

FHLB advances 150,922 244 0.66

171,079 547 1.27

(20,157) (303) (0.61)

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 99 1.77

22,681 92 1.61

— 7 0.16

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,254,972 3,446 0.33

4,214,921 3,616 0.34

40,051 (170) (0.01)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 940,220





981,706





(41,486)





Other liabilities 116,291





131,189





(14,898)





Shareholders' equity 553,185





556,765





(3,580)





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,864,668





$5,884,581





($19,913)





Net interest income (FTE)

$35,335





$37,951





($2,616)



Interest rate spread



2.50%





2.63%





(0.13%)

Net interest margin



2.57%





2.71%





(0.14%)



Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Change

Commercial loans $244 $211 $33

Total $244 $211 $33



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Tangible Book Value per Share:











Total shareholders' equity, as reported $513,192 $564,808 $555,318 $547,856 $533,599

Less:











Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,198 5,414 5,631 5,853 6,079

Total tangible shareholders' equity $444,085 $495,485 $485,778 $478,094 $463,611















Shares outstanding, as reported 17,332 17,331 17,320 17,320 17,306















Book value per share - GAAP $29.61 $32.59 $32.06 $31.63 $30.83

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $25.62 $28.59 $28.05 $27.60 $26.79















Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:











Total tangible shareholders' equity $444,085 $495,485 $485,778 $478,094 $463,611















Total assets, as reported $5,847,999 $5,851,127 $6,002,643 $5,851,980 $5,719,389

Less:











Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,198 5,414 5,631 5,853 6,079

Total tangible assets $5,778,892 $5,781,804 $5,933,103 $5,782,218 $5,649,401















Equity to assets - GAAP 8.78% 9.65% 9.25% 9.36% 9.33%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 7.68% 8.57% 8.19% 8.27% 8.21%







For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Return on Average Tangible Assets:











Net income, as reported $16,483 $20,188 $18,751 $17,460 $20,471















Total average assets, as reported $5,864,668 $5,884,581 $5,919,137 $5,833,425 $5,711,931

Less average balances of:











Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,303 5,526 5,739 5,963 6,189

Total average tangible assets $5,795,456 $5,815,146 $5,849,489 $5,763,553 $5,641,833















Return on average assets - GAAP 1.14% 1.36% 1.26% 1.20% 1.45%

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP 1.15% 1.38% 1.27% 1.22% 1.47%















Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Net income available to common shareholders, as reported $16,429 $20,128 $18,697 $17,408 $20,415















Total average equity, as reported $553,185 $556,765 $554,847 $540,524 $532,271

Less average balances of:











Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,303 5,526 5,739 5,963 6,189

Total average tangible equity $483,973 $487,330 $485,199 $470,652 $462,173















Return on average equity - GAAP 12.04% 14.34% 13.37% 12.92% 15.55%

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP 13.77% 16.39% 15.29% 14.84% 17.91%



