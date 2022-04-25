THE WINDY CITY BRACES FOR IMPACT AS KASK BEGINS U.S. MANUFACTURING

CHIUDUNO, Italy, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KASK, the premium designer and manufacturer of head protection announces that KASK safety helmets are now being made in the United States. While KASK helmets will continue to be designed and made in Italy, the company has added additional manufacturing and assembly capacity in the city of Chicago. With U.S. headquarters in Charlotte and now manufacturing in Chicago, KASK is strengthening its abilities to better serve customers outside the European market.

"We have been working on this for some time and are excited to finally make the announcement. Deciding to manufacture our industrial products in Chicago gives us a lot of advantages – not only is it centrally located in the United States, but it is a great location to better serve the North American market," said Diego Zambon, General Manager, KASK Italy and KASK America.

KASK had conducted an extensive search of U.S. cities before deciding on Chicago. "It was a very strategic decision," said Mr. Zambon. "It is an ideal location from a geographic standpoint, but it also gives us access to a great deal of manufacturing talent – which is essential as we continue to grow our product offer throughout the region."

While Italy will always remain the cultural home for KASK, we are looking forward to being part of the reinvigorated Chicago industrial hub. KASK has been ramping up manufacturing for safety helmets in the Windy City, and will be delivering U.S. made Zenith X helmets starting from this April.

About KASK

KASK is the premier provider of advanced sport and safety helmets for performance environments. Headquartered in Chiuduno, Italy – with additional offices in the U.S. and Australia, KASK designs and manufactures (in Italy and the now the U.S.) helmets that enable athletes and workers to perform at their best. KASK helmets deliver confidence in challenging environments, such as equestrian, snow sport, and cycling as well as construction, manufacturing, mining, and forestry. KASK helmets are recognized and sought after globally for their beautiful design, unmatched comfort, and the lives they have saved. To learn more visit KASK.com.

