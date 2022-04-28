LSQ provides $65 million working capital facility, implements AR management program for Continuum Global Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LSQ , a leading provider of working capital finance and payments solutions, recently funded a $65 million working capital facility for Continuum Global Solutions, a provider of omnichannel contact center services worldwide via voice and non-voice channels such as chat, email, and social media.

With FastTrack payments, buyers on the platform can fully automate their processes across all payment methods while giving suppliers payment certainty. (PRNewswire)

Continuum will use LSQ's invoice finance facility to replace an existing line of credit. LSQ will also be providing the company with comprehensive accounts receivable management solutions, including customer credit, risk management, and collections through the LSQ FastTrack® platform.

"This new facility with LSQ allows Continuum to continue our growth plans for the foreseeable future," said Michael Flodin, CEO at Continuum. "The structure of the arrangement also allows us the flexibility needed to achieve these goals"

LSQ worked extensively with strategic partner Skyview Capital to complete the financing for its portfolio company Continuum, according to Miguel Serricchio, LSQ Executive VP of Channel Management and Strategy.

"The company is looking forward to this new relationship and appreciative for the creative structure which allows Continuum to stay on its growth trajectory," said Dean Estrada, Managing Director at Skyview Capital.

"We are extremely appreciative of the opportunity to work with Continuum as they continue to grow their business," said Serricchio. "Working with partners like Skyview is the lifeblood of all that we do to serve clients, and we are honored that they put their trust in us to help further their business relationships."

About LSQ | lsq.com

LSQ is a market leader and pioneer in working capital finance and payments solutions. For more than 25 years, LSQ has leveraged innovative technology, credit and risk expertise, and proprietary data that empowers thousands of businesses to optimize their working capital, automate and accelerate payments, manage collections, and mitigate risk. Every year, we accelerate billions of dollars in payments to businesses and their suppliers through our LSQ FastTrack platform to help them obtain the funds they need to grow and thrive. LSQ is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at www.lsq.com .

About Continuum Global Solutions | continuumgbl.com

With more than 17,000 employees, Continuum Global Solutions provides omnichannel contact center services worldwide via voice and non-voice channels such as chat, email, and social media. Continuum has a 100-percent focus on customer experience services in which the delivery of flexibility, high employee and customer satisfaction, and reduction of end-to-end costs are central to the organization.

About Skyview Capital | skyviewcapital.com

Skyview Capital LLC is a privately held investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, operating our worldwide portfolio of assets. We specialize in acquiring and unlocking unrealized potential within market-leading businesses across a variety of sectors. Founded and led by Alex Soltani, our firm combines entrepreneurial acumen with focused expertise and resolve.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LSQ Funding