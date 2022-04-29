NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has become one of the most notorious music festivals worldwide. New research conducted by Maven Road finds that April '22 was the most anticipated date for thousands of festival lovers, given that after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella returned to the stage.

Entertainment, film and J&K-pop: Key aspects regarding Coachella's audience and their interests.

This year's festival garnered far more attendees (750K) than Coachella '19 and Lollapalooza '21 and more than 12M social media discussions. Users shared their experience on social media, showcasing highlights of the performances that took place during the event.

"Our analytics team at Maven Road carried out a Social Listening and Audience analyses from January 12th to April 24th, 2022, to understand what prompted users to attend the festival, as well as identify their interests and topics of discussion surrounding the event," said Paul Herrera, COO & Co-founder at Maven Road.

This research revealed key aspects regarding Coachella's audience and their interests that should be considered by brands and business leaders that seek to reach this community:

Fans are involved in the entertainment industry. According to a Social Network Analysis conducted on users discussing Coachella on Twitter, a significant share of fans identify themselves as artists, actors or streamers. This has led them to become more actively involved in conversations surrounding the event and gain a sense of community. Furthermore, users were vocal about their interest in TV & films, sharing their favorite movies in their bios, including Marvel and Harry Potter.

Fans are immersed in the J&K-pop scene. The J&K-pop genres were most popular among Coachella's audience this year (56%). Users discussing the festival expressed significant interest in performances of Asian artists; one of the main highlights of the event was the comeback of Korean group 2NE1, accounting for 989.8K mentions. Additionally, 32.5% of the festival's conversations were authored by users from Asian countries.

These conversations provide an in-depth look into the community's interests and motivations, unlocking opportunities for decision-makers, brands, and stakeholders that seek to reach this audience.

