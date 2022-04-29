Fresno Physician Dr. Elsa L. Lerro Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Practice to Provide Personalized Primary Care

BOCA RATON, Fla. , April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, today announced that board-certified internist Elsa L. Lerro, M.D., is opening a new MDVIP-affiliated practice in Fresno, California. Dr. Lerro, who has provided care to patients in California's Central Valley for more than 20 years, joins four other MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Fresno County and over 70 across the state of California who offer a better healthcare experience with an emphasis on wellness and prevention.

"I'm a passionate advocate for building long-term relationships with patients, and seeing them make positive changes in their lives is one of the greatest rewards as a primary care physician," said Dr. Elsa Lerro. "Among the benefits of joining MDVIP is being able to spend more time together to discuss and really examine all the factors that contribute to their health, including their family history, daily routines and personal goals. People are recognizing they want this valuable partnership, which is a core focus of my practice and which research has shown can lead to improved patient outcomes."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect app and website allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including men's health, women's health, brain health, heart disease and obesity.

About Elsa L. Lerro, M.D.

Dr. Lerro received her medical degree from the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City, Philippines. She went on to complete her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Mercy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dr. Lerro is board-certified in Internal Medicine and specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of adult diseases. As a female internist, she also brings expertise and a deep understanding of women's health needs to her practice. For more information about Dr. Lerro, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/ElsaLerroMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Fresno, California.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of approximately 1,100 primary care physicians serving 365,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP is also partnering with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

