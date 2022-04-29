In Style, Outside the Box: Rebecca Minkoff Presented by Gabriel & Co.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel & Co. , the most trusted leader of the bridal and fashion fine jewelry world, is excited to share their exclusive DESIGNER SPOTLIGHT interview with fearless designer, Rebecca Minkoff. The Q&A candidly discusses the way style has evolved during the pandemic as well as what inspires Minkoff's designs, changes to her personal wardrobe and more.

Delighted by risk, Minkoff rejected college with a mission to become a designer and moved to New York where she started her accessory brand. She embraced online shopping before most of her contemporaries, which led to the notoriety of her bag designs. "We have to own our own destiny," says Minkoff, "and stick out our neck because what we do now not only changes the path for ourselves but the women behind us."

Minkoff amplifies Gabriel & Co.'s new mission to "Ignite Your Spirit", expressed in Gabriel & Co.'s latest photoshoot, which pairs their latest Bujukan bracelets, Kaslique earrings and Gaby necklaces with Minkoff 's oh-so-cool, dress with no stress collection. The shoot embraces this new era of thinking and dressing that Minkoff describes as "outside the box."

The complete DESIGNER SPOTLIGHT Series highlights talent from diverse concept of style to showcase Gabriel & Co.'s wide range of offerings. Each designer-dedicated web page features four parts: a written interview; the designer's selection of five new jewels from Gabriel & Co., along with a statement on each piece; the Q&A, which can be viewed and downloaded; and a #GabrielNY section, offers each piece that the designers used to style the model in the on-page photos. Past installments featured such artists as Norma Kamali, Badgely Mischka , Max Mara, Adam Lippes, Donna Karan's Urban Zen, Tommy Hilfiger and Oscar de la Renta

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at more than 1,200 retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

