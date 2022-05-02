Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Gordan Ball PLLC Announce Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Miller Energy Common Stock

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE



Lewis Cosby, Eric Montague, and Martin

Ziesman, as Co-Trustee for the Carolyn K.

Ziesman Revocable Trust, on behalf of

themselves and all others similarly situated

individually and on behalf of all others

similarly situated,

Plaintiffs,

v.

KPMG LLP,

Defendant.

Case No. 3:16-cv-121 (TAV)

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED MILLER ENERGY RESOURCES, INC. ("MILLER ENERGY") COMMON STOCK OR SERIES C OR SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK BETWEEN AUGUST 29, 2011 AND JULY 30, 2015, INCLUSIVE, OR PURCHASED MILLER ENERGY SERIES C OR SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK PURSUANT TO OR TRACEABLE TO CERTAIN PUBLIC OFFERINGS (THE "SETTLEMENT CLASS")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, that a hearing will be held on June 30, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable Thomas A. Varlan at the Howard A. Baker, Jr. United States Courthouse, 800 Market Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, for the purpose of determining (1) whether the proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned action (the "Action") for the principal amount of $35,000,000 for the Settlement Class (the "Settlement") should be approved by the Court as fair, just, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Final Judgment and Order of Dismissal should be entered by the Court dismissing the Action with prejudice; (3) whether the Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved; and (4) whether the application of Co-Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees in the amount of 33 1/3% of the Settlement Fund, litigation expenses not to exceed $600,000, and Notice and Administration Expenses incurred in connection with the Action should be approved.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED SHARES OF COMMON OR SERIES C OR SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK OF MILLER ENERGY DURING THE PERIOD FROM AUGUST 29, 2011 THROUGH JULY 30, 2015, INCLUSIVE, OR PURCHASED MILLER ENERGY SERIES C OR SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK PURSUANT TO OR TRACEABLE TO CERTAIN PUBLIC OFFERINGS, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.

You may obtain copies of a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form by writing to Miller Energy-KPMG Securities Settlement, PO Box 5024, Portland, OR 97208-5024, visiting www.MillerEnergy-KPMGsecuritiessettlement.com or calling the claims administrator at 855-604-1841.

If you are a Settlement Class member, in order to share in the distribution of the Settlement fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release postmarked no later than August 18, 2022, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Miller Energy common or Series C or Series D preferred stock during the Class Period and you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion postmarked no later than June 16, 2022, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above. All Settlement Class members who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the applicable stipulation of Settlement.

Any objection to the Settlement must be mailed to each of the following recipients no later than June 16, 2022.

Clerk of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee

Howard H. Baker, Jr. United States Courthouse

800 Market Street, Suite 130

Knoxville, TN 37902

Co-Lead Counsel for Plaintiffs:

COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC

Laura H. Posner

88 Pine Street, 14th Floor

New York, NY 10005

GORDON BALL PLLC

Gordon Ball

7001 Old Kent Drive

Knoxville, TN 37919

Counsel for Defendant KPMG:

MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY LLP

Gregory G. Ballard

Ludwig von Rigal

One Vanderbilt Avenue

New York, NY 10017

WALLER LANSDEN DORTCH & DAVIS, LLP

Paul S. Davidson

511 Union Street, Suite 2700

Nashville, TN 37219

LEWIS ROCA ROTHGERBER CHRISTIE LLP

Gary F. Bendinger

201 East Washington St., Suite 1200

Phoenix, AZ 85004

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OF THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

If you have questions about the Settlement, you may contact the claims administrator at the address or phone number listed above.

DATED: May 2, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

URL// www.MillerEnergy-KPMGsecuritiessettlement.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Gordan Ball PLLC