Data Sales Co., a provider of lease financing and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), has proudly announced the start of its 50th year in business

MINNEAPOLIS and Scottsdale, Ariz., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 5, 2022, Data Sales Co. will kick off its 50th anniversary celebration at its Burnsville, MN headquarters. Festivities continue throughout the year with customer, employee and family events. The company announced its 500-hour "Give Back" volunteer initiative, a continuation of previous company programs. Through this paid time off, nearly 100 employees will work 500 hours to benefit the local communities and neighbors of both Burnsville, MN and Scottsdale, AZ.

"We are excited to be crossing over such an incredible milestone..."

About Data Sales Co.

Founded in 1973 by Ron Breckner, Data Sales Co. grew from a home office in Burnsville, MN to a nationwide finance, technology leasing and IT equipment provider with an international presence.

What started as a company brokering IBM mainframe equipment, expanded into a full-service dealer providing reconfigured, recertified systems and parts while offering technical, financial and transportation services with its fleet of local and over-the-road trucks. In addition to the 200,000 square feet of office-warehouse located in Burnsville MN, Data Sales also operates out of Scottsdale, Arizona. The Scottsdale facility is going through an exciting remodel during the 50th year.

Today, Data Sales provides a specialized lease finance product that focuses on young, fast-growing companies requiring large amounts of IT hardware. Customers include those providing services over the internet such as Hosting, Cloud, and Managed Services across the globe.

In addition, Data Sales is an ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certified company providing an IT Disposition Service (ITAD) solution for business looking for a secure, confident partner to recycle IT hardware.

According to Paul Breckner (CEO):

"We are excited to be crossing over such an incredible milestone, recognizing that it is a significant achievement to reach 50 years. Our industry has changed over the past many decades and Data Sales has changed with it, providing more services in different areas with flexibility at its core. We would like to thank our customers and partners – some who have been with us for over 40 years! Our dedicated employees work hard every day to deliver a quality product and service.

We look forward to many more years of stewarding the business and for future generations of family members to continue the legacy."

