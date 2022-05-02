DuPont Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Report details progress on sustainability strategy organized under three pillars: Innovate, Protect and Empower .

Advanced strategic actions across all nine 2030 Sustainability Goals achieving significant results in three priority goals: Delivering solutions for global challenges, Acting on climate, and Accelerating diversity, equity and inclusion.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today published its 2022 Sustainability Report detailing the progress made in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey, as well as actions to achieve its 2030 Sustainability Goals.

"Despite another year of unforeseen challenges, I'm proud of the resilience and strength our teams have shown in the face of uncertainty and change, showing up every day and delivering what matters to our customers, shareholders, communities and each other," said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sustainability strategy is helping power our transformation as a premier multi-industrial company and strengthening our portfolio to deliver long-term value creation. It's at the core of how we innovate, operate our businesses, and empower our people every day. At DuPont, we believe the biggest impact we can make toward a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient world is by working with our customers to develop sustainable innovations that address the world's most pressing challenges."

Notable 2021 accomplishments highlighted in the 2022 report include:

Accelerated and increased our innovation value creation potential aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals with deepened customer insights and specialized capabilities.

Reduced Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 10% vs prior year, and completed our Scope 3 inventory, identifying priority value chain reduction opportunities.

Achieved 15% sourcing of renewable electricity through renewable energy credits (RECs) and entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. The VPPA project is scheduled to commence operations in 2023 and is expected to deliver the equivalent of approximately 528,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of wind-generated renewable electricity annually to the local grid. This is equivalent to approximately 25% of the company's total electricity needs today.

Achieved DE&I performance above our benchmarks with 26% gender diversity and 34% ethnic diversity of DuPont senior leaders.

Delivered strong safety performance in the top 25% of peer companies for Total Recordable Incident performance and Process Safety Tier 1 and 2 incident rates.

Increased transparency by developing TCFD Index for climate risk assessment and reporting.

Reduced waste in our operations and along the value chain by diverting 1,230 metric tons of material from landfill and upcycling into higher value applications resulting in a 52% increase over prior year.

Committed to investing $20 million in the Local Initiatives Support Corporation's Black Economic Development Fund (BEDF) to incentivize economic activity and wealth building opportunities for Black-led businesses.

Partnered with water.org to impact more than 100,000 lives in 2021 and improved drinking water access and quality for more than 5 million people through innovative municipal water treatment projects since 2019.

Participated in over 450 charitable projects in 29 countries impacting over 3.5 million lives since 2020.

"As a global society, we're more connected today than ever before," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "At DuPont, we're strengthening those connections across society, culture, opportunities and need by collaborating with customers to create sustainable solutions that have the potential to change the world. The possibilities are endless and ignite our purpose to empower the world with essential innovations to thrive. Over the past year, we've made significant strides through those connections with customers, employees, shareholders and communities and are eager to share those stories with you in our 2022 Sustainability Report."

The report was developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, and its methodology aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. It also adheres to the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

The full Sustainability Report and further details on our 2030 sustainability strategy are available on our new microsite.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at www.investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

