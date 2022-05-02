Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Raises Tournament Goal to $1.2M to Feed Families in Need Tournament makes $50K donation to support local restaurants, food pantries as it unveils details of upgraded on-course culinary delights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tournament organizers with the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which is focused on feeding hungry families across the Midwest – announced a goal of raising $1.2 million for the cause through this year's tournament. After meeting last year's goal of $1.1 million as the tournament returned on the heels of a global pandemic, officials said they are more encouraged by the community's support than ever.

"After seeing our community rally around this event and its cause of stocking the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest last year, we wanted to push ourselves to do even more this year," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our food pantry partners were overwhelmed by the significant rise – as much as 200 percent – in the need for food throughout the pandemic, and while they continue to recover, we're here to support them."

To kick off its efforts to meet their new goal, tournament officials announced a $25,000 donation to the retailer's signature hunger relief program, Simply Give.

In support of the local restaurant industry that played a vital role in bringing the community together around the tournament since its inception, officials also donated $25,000 to the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Educational Foundation (MRLAEF) to educate and train future culinary professionals.

The donations were announced at the event's Media Day, where organizers also revealed a sneak preview of the much-anticipated J. Brewer's pavilion and the local and diverse food offerings fans can expect June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club.

"Meijer started out as a grocer, so feeding people will always be at the core of what we do. That's why we put such an emphasis on providing the best culinary experience at the Meijer LPGA Classic in support of our cause of feeding our neighbors in need," Keyes said. "So, this year, as both food pantries and restaurants continue to face substantial economic challenges, we knew we needed to serve them both."

To make the event easier to execute for local restaurants, the tournament is shifting many restaurants' offerings into the enhanced concessions tents at the new Grand Taste viewing areas. As a result, general admission ticketholders will have access to upgraded fare in larger sizes at a reasonable price point. Some anticipated concessions include pepperoni pinwheels, turkey and wasabi street tacos, smokehouse veggie wraps, brats, buffalo chicken sausages, veggie burgers, parfaits and s'mores.

Tournament organizers also unveiled conceptual images of the new J. Brewer's premium hospitality pavilion, which will feature multiple food and beverage experiences in a hospitality environment, each focused on a different style of cuisine. It will also have spacious, comfortable seating options for those viewing the action on the course or watching the U.S. Open on the multiple televisions located within the pavilion.

The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. As the tournament approaches, officials suggest downloading the free Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give tournament app to enhance spectators' on-course experience. The free app, which is available for download today, offers 12 unique user capabilities, including the course map, schedule, leaderboard, volunteer information, ticket and safety protocols, daily menus at the Grand Taste Concession areas and more.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com. Tickets will also be available at the customer service desks of all Michigan Meijer stores starting May 5. Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news using #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 260 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

