Natera Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on May 5, 2022. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities and financial outlook.

(PRNewswire)

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event:

Natera's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time:

1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Dial-In:

(877) 823-0171, Domestic


(617) 500-6932, International

Password:

9390955

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jtnp5swk

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and enable earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350

Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301536935.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

