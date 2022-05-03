The Andersons, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results; Plant Nutrient Sets Record

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons from continuing operations of $6.1 million , or $0.18 per diluted share

EBITDA from continuing operations was $55.8 million for the quarter

Plant Nutrient reported record first quarter pretax income of $10.7 million

Renewables had a strong quarter with pretax income of $5.5 million despite an $8.3 million mark to market loss, most of which is expected to reverse in Q2

Trade reported pretax income of $3.7 million amid global disruption and against higher 2021 results; amassing strong grain ownership positions at low basis values

Amended and extended credit agreement, expanding capacity and extending maturity date to 2027

"The grain markets were impacted by the extreme run-up in futures prices resulting from the war in Ukraine. This drove grain basis values sharply lower. I'm proud of the merchandising teams as they worked through this unprecedented price volatility which allowed us to take larger ownership positions at good basis values," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "Plant Nutrient continued its strong run by setting its second consecutive quarterly earnings record. This strong performance resulted from well-positioned inventory and particularly strong specialty liquid results. In Renewables, production volume increased for both ethanol and corn oil. Renewable feedstocks and co-product merchandising were well above expectations."

"We continue to believe that we are well-positioned in all businesses for the remainder of 2022. We are closely monitoring the weather-related planting delays in both corn and soybeans. While progress is being made, we are behind the five-year national average for this date and expect planting activities to ramp up quickly as soon as fields allow it. We have an opportunity to earn good elevation margins on our grain position. Ethanol margins have strengthened as we entered the spring maintenance season along with seasonal increases in driving demand and expectations for an increased U.S. export program. Our renewable feedstock business continues to grow and we are exploring further opportunities to improve corn oil production and quality from our plants," added Bowe. "Fertilizer prices and farm income both remain very high, and while producers are feeling the impact of high input costs, commodity prices still support fertilizer application. We continue to receive good support from our suppliers in this time of tight stocks. Supply remains a factor in our industry and market prices reflect reduced global stocks for most fertilizers and grains. Our teams are executing well and remain focused on customer needs and operational excellence."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Variance Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1,2 $ 10.2 $ 16.0 $ (5.8) Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2 10.2 16.4 (6.2) Trade1 3.7 14.3 (10.6) Renewables 5.5 2.9 2.6 Plant Nutrient 10.7 8.5 2.2 Other1 (9.8) (9.3) (0.5) Net Income Attributable to the Company2 6.1 11.6 (5.5) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company1,2 6.1 12.0 (5.9) Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)2 0.18 0.35 (0.17) Adjusted Diluted EPS1,2 0.18 0.36 (0.18) EBITDA1,2 55.8 62.7 (6.9) Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $ 55.8 $ 63.2 $ (7.4)

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations. 2 Measure represents only continuing operations of the Company.

First Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Results Decline on Market Disruptions; Large Ownership Position Accumulated

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $3.7 million for the quarter compared to adjusted pretax income of $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Despite strong performance in international merchandising, dramatic increases in futures prices drove quarter-over-quarter negative basis variance in domestic grain positions of nearly $5 million. Capitalizing on the high commodity prices, Trade has accumulated strong grain positions at good basis values. Additionally, good 2022 results in propane merchandising did not match last year's outsized performance during the unseasonably frigid February weather in the central U.S.

Planting for the Midwest is expected to ramp up quickly, despite a slow start. Continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins are expected through the remainder of the year as global stocks are not projected to recover even with an excellent harvest. The outlook for the grain elevator assets is improved with storage income earned on wheat inventory. Expected basis appreciation into harvest will drive improved elevation margins.

Trade's first quarter EBITDA was $20.8 million, compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $32.5 million on lower earnings.

Renewables Results Improve to $5.5 million on Better Crush Margins; Co-Product Values and Merchandising Remain Strong

The Renewables segment reported pretax income attributable to the company of $5.5 million in the first quarter compared to pretax income attributable to the company of $2.9 million realized in the same period in 2021.

The quarter-over-quarter improvement was driven by improved margins at all ethanol plants. Strong feed and distillers corn oil values continued. Profitable third-party trading of ethanol, DDGs, and renewable feedstocks more than doubled last year's first quarter result. Improving industry fundamentals include increased seasonal demand along with production declines during the spring maintenance season and expected increases in exports. Ethanol stocks remain high compared to last year's very low levels but board crush has improved over the last few weeks.

Renewables had record first quarter EBITDA of $24.4 million in 2022, up $2.4 million from 2021 first quarter EBITDA of $22.0 million.

Plant Nutrient Posts Record First Quarter Results; Second Consecutive Quarterly Record

The Plant Nutrient segment posted record pretax income of $10.7 million, compared to 2021's pretax income of $8.5 million. Strong margins more than offset a volume decrease for most of our agricultural fertilizers, particularly within specialty liquids low-salt starters and wholesale nutrients. With high grain prices and tight fertilizer supply, this is expected to continue into the second quarter. Plant labor and logistical challenges lowered results for our turf and specialty products. Plant Nutrient's record first quarter EBITDA was $18.8 million compared to 2021 first quarter EBITDA of $16.0 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company has recorded income taxes from continuing operations at an effective rate of 38.7% for the first quarter due to the non-deductibility of mark-to-market adjustments and the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We anticipate a full-year effective rate of approximately 22%-25%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2022. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 3679351). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/OzegpVQ9Jr1 . Complete the six fields as directed and click "Register." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's refreshed website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations, pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,977,954

$ 2,594,719 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 3,858,419

2,481,278 Gross profit 119,535

113,441 Operating, administrative and general expenses 101,987

96,998 Interest expense, net 10,859

9,989 Other income, net:





Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net (244)

1,794 Other income, net 4,162

5,868 Income before income taxes from continuing operations 10,607

14,116 Income tax provision from continuing operations 4,103

4,361 Net income from continuing operations 6,504

9,755 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (554)

3,507 Net income 5,950

13,262 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 447

(1,845) Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 5,503

$ 15,107







Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:





Basic earnings (loss):





Continuing operations $ 0.18

$ 0.35 Discontinued operations (0.02)

0.11

$ 0.16

$ 0.46 Diluted earnings (loss):





Continuing operations $ 0.18

$ 0.35 Discontinued operations (0.02)

0.10

$ 0.16

$ 0.45

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands) March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,381

$ 216,444

$ 35,393 Accounts receivable, net 1,050,259

835,180

677,118 Inventories 1,950,303

1,814,538

1,287,637 Commodity derivative assets – current 769,916

410,813

317,939 Current assets held-for-sale 20,255

20,885

37,136 Other current assets 113,589

74,468

81,666 Total current assets 3,940,703

3,372,328

2,436,889 Other assets:









Goodwill 129,342

129,342

131,542 Other intangible assets, net 111,055

117,137

133,198 Right of use assets, net 51,821

52,146

34,966 Other assets held-for-sale 45,264

43,169

629,228 Other assets, net 92,506

69,068

60,964 Total other assets 429,988

410,862

989,898 Property, plant and equipment, net 772,245

786,029

839,950 Total assets $ 5,142,936

$ 4,569,219

$ 4,266,737











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 1,449,768

$ 501,792

$ 915,205 Trade and other payables 741,124

1,199,324

534,660 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 384,723

358,119

161,696 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 216,836

128,911

91,448 Current maturities of long-term debt 54,158

32,256

42,824 Current liabilities held-for-sale 10,200

13,379

26,362 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 205,958

230,148

145,921 Total current liabilities 3,062,767

2,463,929

1,918,116 Long-term lease liabilities 31,419

31,322

21,210 Long-term debt, less current maturities 571,181

600,487

877,583 Deferred income taxes 68,437

71,127

173,481 Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale 14,738

16,119

45,172 Other long-term liabilities 77,173

78,531

48,624 Total liabilities 3,825,715

3,261,515

3,084,186 Total equity 1,317,221

1,307,704

1,182,551 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,142,936

$ 4,569,219

$ 4,266,737

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Operating Activities





Net income from continuing operations $ 6,504

$ 9,755 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (554)

3,507 Net income 5,950

13,262 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 34,377

47,504 Bad debt expense, net 1,255

(1,686) Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends 244

(1,794) Gain on sales of assets, net (81)

(2,635) Stock-based compensation expense 1,818

1,990 Deferred federal income tax (6,947)

(2) Other 2,885

4,579 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (215,012)

(33,476) Inventories (136,820)

5,007 Commodity derivatives (277,761)

(53,295) Other current and non-current assets (38,810)

16,740 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (446,096)

(441,921) Net cash used in operating activities (1,074,998)

(445,727) Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (20,722)

(16,919) Proceeds from sale of assets 72

385 Purchases of investments (1,333)

(2,800) Purchases of Rail assets (3,186)

(2,611) Proceeds from sale of Rail assets 248

5,383 Other —

832 Net cash used in investing activities (24,921)

(15,730) Financing Activities





Net receipts under short-term lines of credit 796,209

260,160 Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt 350,000

250,000 Payments of short-term debt (200,000)

— Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

89,700 Payments of long-term debt (7,566)

(125,884) Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner 2,450

1,960 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (9,980)

— Payments of debt issuance costs (7,310)

(1,225) Dividends paid (6,144)

(5,839) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 5,024

— Other (2,926)

(1,110) Net cash provided by financing activities 919,757

467,762 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 99

(35) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (180,063)

6,270 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 216,444

29,123 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 36,381

$ 35,393

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)





Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021 Net income from continuing operations

$ 6,504

$ 9,755 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

447

(1,845) Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

6,057

11,600 Adjustments:







Transaction related stock compensation

—

483 Income tax impact of adjustments

—

(121) Total adjusting items, net of tax

—

362 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$ 6,057

$ 11,962









Diluted earnings from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

$ 0.18

$ 0.35









Impact on diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ —

$ 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.36



Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)





















(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Three months ended March 31, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,084,681

$ 683,231

$ 210,042

$ —

$ 3,977,954 Gross profit 67,619

15,191

36,725

—

119,535 Operating, administrative and general expenses 59,543

7,890

25,325

9,229

101,987 Other income (loss), net 4,024

428

804

(1,094)

4,162 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 3,669

5,962

10,743

(9,767)

10,607 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

447

—

—

447 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 3,669

$ 5,515

$ 10,743

$ (9,767)

$ 10,160



















Three months ended March 31, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,982,508

$ 442,959

$ 169,252

$ —

$ 2,594,719 Gross profit 72,557

8,483

32,401

—

113,441 Operating, administrative and general expenses 56,931

6,656

23,399

10,012

96,998 Other income (loss), net 3,486

1,327

587

468

5,868 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 13,855

1,081

8,523

(9,343)

14,116 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(1,845)

—

—

(1,845) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 13,855

$ 2,926

$ 8,523

$ (9,343)

$ 15,961 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b) 483

—

—

—

483 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 14,338

$ 2,926

$ 8,523

$ (9,343)

$ 16,444



(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Three months ended March 31, 2022

























Net income (loss) $ 3,669

$ 5,962

$ 10,743

$ (13,870)

$ 6,504

$ (554)

$ 5,950 Interest expense (income) 8,187

1,767

1,461

(556)

10,859

—

10,859 Tax provision —

—

—

4,103

4,103

1,292

5,395 Depreciation and amortization 8,974

16,639

6,579

2,185

34,377

—

34,377 EBITDA $ 20,830

$ 24,368

$ 18,783

$ (8,138)

$ 55,843

$ 738

$ 56,581



























Three months ended March 31, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 13,855

$ 1,081

$ 8,523

$ (13,704)

$ 9,755

$ 3,507

$ 13,262 Interest expense (income) 7,051

2,073

1,066

(201)

9,989

3,180

13,169 Tax provision —

—

—

4,361

4,361

1,384

5,745 Depreciation and amortization 11,125

18,814

6,381

2,297

38,617

8,887

47,504 EBITDA 32,031

21,968

15,970

(7,247)

62,722

16,958

79,680 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 483

—

—

—

483

—

483 Total adjusting items 483

—

—

—

483

—

483 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,514

$ 21,968

$ 15,970

$ (7,247)

$ 63,205

$ 16,958

$ 80,163

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended,

Twelve months (in thousands) June 30,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

ended March 31,

2022 Net income from continuing operations $ 44,024

$ 12,290

$ 65,473

$ 6,504

$ 128,291 Interest expense 10,060

8,799

8,444

10,859

38,162 Tax provision 9,677

4,027

11,163

4,103

28,970 Depreciation and amortization 38,949

42,811

36,797

34,377

152,934 EBITDA 102,710

67,927

121,877

55,843

348,357 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related stock compensation 274

243

274

—

791 Gain on sale of a business —

(14,619)

—

—

(14,619) Loss from cost method investment —

2,784

—

—

2,784 Asset impairments —

—

8,321

—

8,321 Total adjusting items 274

(11,592)

8,595

—

(2,723) Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,984

$ 56,335

$ 130,472

$ 55,843

$ 345,634





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

ended March 31,

2021 Net income from continuing operations $ 10,290

$ 1,788

$ 15,917

$ 9,755

$ 37,750 Interest expense 7,994

6,853

7,833

9,989

32,669 Tax provision (benefit) (5,064)

(4,148)

7,718

4,361

2,867 Depreciation and amortization 38,128

38,387

38,568

38,617

153,700 EBITDA 51,348

42,880

70,036

62,722

226,986 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related stock compensation 1,017

912

946

483

3,358 Severance costs 2,341

3,222

528

—

6,091 Total adjusting items 3,358

4,134

1,474

483

9,449 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,706

$ 47,014

$ 71,510

$ 63,205

$ 236,435

The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Cash used in operating activities $ (1,074,998)

$ (445,727) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable (215,012)

(33,476) Inventories (136,820)

5,007 Commodity derivatives (277,761)

(53,295) Other current and non-current assets (38,810)

16,740 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (446,096)

(441,921) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,114,499)

(506,945) Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:





Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable —

27,697 Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 39,501

$ 88,915



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

