Meghan Shue named to American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next 2022

Wilmington Trust's Head of Investment Strategy and Portfolio Construction recognized for leadership qualities & investing expertise

WILMINGTON, Del., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announced that Meghan Shue, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Strategy and Portfolio Construction, has been recognized as one of American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next 2022, a notable list which recognizes the accomplishments of women in the banking industry.

Meghan Shue, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Strategy and Portfolio Construction, Wilmington Trust. (PRNewswire)

"I have been fortunate to work with exceptional female leaders and mentors during my time in this industry and am honored to be recognized among many of these phenomenal women by American Banker," stated Shue. "It has been a pleasure to grow with the bank and the Wilmington Trust team. I am proud of the work we are able to deliver to clients and our ongoing ability to navigate market uncertainties."

Shue joined Wilmington Trust in September 2017 and has served as Head of Investment Strategy and Portfolio Construction since January 2020. She has over 13 years of experience in the banking industry and is currently responsible for helping manage Wilmington Trust's asset-allocation process, developing market research, and communicating the investment team's market outlook to current and prospective clients.

Shue is a leading member of the firm's Investment Committee, which is responsible for deriving strategic and tactical asset allocation positioning. She also oversees the firm's portfolio construction process — including implementation of asset class views through a variety of proprietary, non-proprietary, passive, active, and factor-based solutions — and chairs the Portfolio Management Committee.

"While Meghan adeptly navigates quantitative analysis, she also possesses extraordinary communication skills that have helped elevate the Wilmington Trust brand with our clients for many years," said Tony Roth, Chief Investment Officer at Wilmington Trust. "Her wide skillset goes a long way in deepening our client relationships and strengthening the teams she leads. As one of the most prominent public faces of Wilmington Trust, Meghan expresses our house views and core narrative in an efficient and dedicated manner."

This recognition for Shue is the latest in a line of Wilmington Trust women leaders included on American Banker awards lists, including Abby Mrozinski (Most Powerful Women In Banking: NEXT, 2019), Michele Trolli (Most Powerful Women to Watch, 2021) and Detra Miller (Most Powerful Women: Next, 2020).

The Most Powerful Women in Banking: NEXT honorees will be recognized as part of the Most Powerful Women in Banking 20th anniversary celebrations in late October.

