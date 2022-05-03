Richard Pulliam Joins Arvest Bank as Chief Product and Strategy Officer

Leading community bank deepens technology bench to accelerate digital transformation strategy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arvest Bank (Arvest), a leading community bank serving retail and emerging businesses, today announced that Richard Pulliam has joined the team as Chief Product and Strategy Officer to advance the company's multi-year growth strategy. Pulliam's focus is to bring new product initiatives to market.

"Richard and I began working together when modern web API's (application programming interfaces) began taking shape and changing the way we do business on the web. He's proven to be an innovator inspired by the impact that technology can bring to financial services," said Arvest's Chief Transformation and Operations Officer, Laura Merling. "His experience constructing embeddable solutions and products will be an advantage to Arvest's aggressive goals across the company. We're thrilled to have him join the Arvest team."

Pulliam has more than two decades of experience in product management, strategy, business development, and international growth and is particularly known for building new digital platform businesses. In his new role, Pulliam will support the company's growth initiatives by developing strategic product offerings that enhance the customer experience for new and existing retail and commercial customers.

"After leading third-party technology platforms used in part by financial service companies to innovate their businesses for the better part of the last 14 years, I am excited to pursue this opportunity to build new transformative products, this time from within the industry itself," Pulliam said. "Arvest's strong internal support system and commitment to investing in people and technology makes them uniquely positioned to drive banking innovation in a way larger banks simply cannot. I look forward to this exciting new chapter at Arvest."

Pulliam joins Arvest from TriNet where he led the strategic development of new technology products as Vice President of Product Management. He spent the majority of his career in Silicon Valley helping tech companies utilize software to transform their businesses and has experience building and scaling products across many industries, including technology (CA Technologies / Broadcom), HR (TriNet) and telcom (Alcatel-Lucent / Nokia).

About Arvest

With more than $26 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Established in 1961, Arvest Bank is committed to meeting the needs of its more than 830,000 retail and business customer households by continually investing in the digital tools and services customers expect. Arvest was recently recognized by J.D. Power for its outstanding mobile banking experience. Its extensive network of more than 200 banking locations provides loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing as a part of its growing list of digital services. Arvest is known for its commitment to the communities it serves and to attracting, hiring and retaining a diverse group of talented people. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. To learn more please visit www.arvest.com .

