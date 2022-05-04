Adtalem Global Education Foundation Joins the Fight Against Cancer with Grant to Fund Educational Experiences for Underrepresented Students

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society has been awarded a $100,000 grant from a new partner, the Adtalem Global Education Foundation. This inaugural partnership will focus on supporting two programs that will provide educational experiences in cancer research labs to underrepresented students, bringing diverse and unique perspectives to cancer research.

"We cannot address the toughest challenges facing oncology, including the unequal burden of cancer in traditionally excluded populations, without building a more diverse workforce in cancer research and care," says Dr. Kathleen Goss, VP at the American Cancer Society. "We are thrilled to partner with the Adtalem Global Education Foundation to invest in our brightest young minds from backgrounds underrepresented in the sciences - exposing them to careers in STEM and oncology and helping to position them for long-term success."

The implementation of this grant will serve the ResearcHERS and the Summer Healthcare Experience (SHE) in Oncology, as well as the Diversity in Cancer Research (DICR) Internship Program. The American Cancer Society sustains women-led cancer research through the ResearcHERS initiative, a dedicated funding stream that directly supports the work of women in cancer research and related STEM fields. SHE in Oncology is a 2-week, intensive program that introduces high school juniors or seniors who identify as female, particularly those from backgrounds underrepresented in STEM, to a wide range of cancer-related career experiences including research, clinical care, survivorship, and community engagement. The DICR Internship Program funds biomedical research internships offered to undergraduate students whose racial or ethnic background is underrepresented within the field.

"Adtalem is focused on creating educational pathways for underrepresented students and increasing health equity," says Steve Beard, president and CEO of Adtalem Global Education. "This grant directly supports ResearcHERS, the Summer Healthcare Experience in Oncology and the Diversity in Cancer Research Internship Program, initiatives that align with our social mission to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in both health education and within the healthcare workforce."

Through this alignment, funding will support groups that are traditionally excluded in cancer research and care, increase access to desirable internships for underserved students, and ultimately address healthcare disparities. With this generous grant, the American Cancer Society can continue its long-standing goal of addressing and reducing barriers to cancer care for those who need it most.

