ADVALight Partners with Refresh Dermatology to Bring Gold Standard Laser Technology To Houston, TX

NEW YORK , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVALight, the globally renowned company behind one of the most sophisticated dermatology lasers in the world, the ADVATx, is proud to announce Refresh Dermatology as the newest partner to offer the standard of simple to use, no downtime, non-ablative laser treatments in Houston, TX.

Travis Mahan, President of ADVALight shared, "We are excited to partner with Dr. Chilukuri of Refresh Dermatology to offer the ADVATx to address patients' skin concerns from acne and scarring to wrinkles, hyperpigmentation (including melasma) and sun damage with one of the most sophisticated lasers in the market. As a thought leader in the cosmetic dermatologic space, Dr. Chilukuri's backing of the ADVATx furthers our mission of bringing easy to use, results driven lasers with minimal downtime to consumers across the country."

ADVATx from ADVALight combines the industry standard wavelength for eliminating vascular abnormalities with the new gold standard for non-ablative resurfacing allowing physicians and health care providers to treat 25 FDA/CE cleared indications ranging from vascular abnormalities to acne, wrinkle reduction, and warts.

"We are thrilled to offer the ADVATx to our patients. For over 20 years I have focused on advancing cosmetic dermatology to help patients reach their skincare goals and the ADVATx is a great tool to do just that. The minimal downtime with significant visible results for all skin types make it easy for patients to integrate it into their routine. " - Suneel Chilukuri, MD

Two of the most popular treatment options with the ADVATx include:

ADVA Bright : A combination of high powered yellow and infrared laser energy that improves skin tone, texture, and overall skin health by targeting the vascular components of melasma, dyschromia, sun damage and unwanted pigment while simultaneously reducing wrinkles, limiting oil production and shrinking pore size. This treatment will ensure that you'll leave the clinic with a youthful glow to your skin.

ADVA Clear: Combining pure yellow and high-powered infrared laser energy this treatment eliminates rosacea, acne, acne scars and undesired vascular abnormalities such as telangiectasia, hemangiomas and venous lakes, restoring your skin to a more youthful and healthy state.

Treatments will be available at Refresh Dermatology starting May 5, 2022.

