AVL Announces Bosch and the Bosch Community Fund as Winner of 10th Annual Gordon Millar Award

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch in North America and The Bosch Community Fund has been named winner of the 10th annual SAE Foundation Gordon Millar Award. The award, funded by AVL, is given in special recognition of an individual or organization that best demonstrates continuous philanthropic support of the SAE Foundation Mission to encourage and increase student participation and achievement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"By supporting students today, we further the intersection of technology and art, which drives innovation for the world of tomorrow," said Don Manvel, Chairman, AVL Americas. "Bosch and the Bosch Community Fund have demonstrated a strong commitment to STEM education with their early support in the development of A World In Motion® program and sponsorship of the SAE Foundation Annual Celebration."

In addition to critical funding, around 200 Bosch associates volunteer in A World In Motion classrooms each year. Their support has impacted nearly 24,000 students since 1998.

"On behalf of Bosch, we are honored to receive the Gordon Millar Award; our company, associates and the Bosch Community Fund have been long-time supporters of SAE," said Kathleen Owsley, President, Bosch Community Fund, who accepted the award with Jason Keith, Director of Sales for Powertrain Solutions and Commercial Vehicles at Bosch. "A great example of our continued engagement with volunteers and funding is A World in Motion, which provides high quality, experiential STEM education experiences for students."

Gordon Millar joined SAE International in 1949. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1975 and, in 1984 served as SAE President, the same year that he concluded a noteworthy career at John Deere. He was a noted author and a consultant to the Southwest Research Institute, as well as a recognized expert in the history and restoration of classic marine engines. Millar was a lifetime advocate for improving STEM education and encouraging women to seek engineering careers."

About AVL

With more than 11,000 employees and $ 1.9 bn. worldwide sales in 2020, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, AVL provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies to support customers in shaping their future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all customer applications—from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility, as well as advancing propulsion systems, AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving, and digitalization.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future.

AVL Michigan Holding Corporation is headquartered in Plymouth, MI, and has additional locations in Plymouth, Ann Arbor, MI, and Lake Forest, CA. Visit www.avl.com for more information.

About Bosch Community Fund

The Bosch Community Fund is the corporate foundation for Bosch in North America. Established in 2011, the Fund has awarded over $34 million in grants to various 501(c)(3) organizations and educational institutions in 39 Bosch site locations. The Bosch Community Fund focuses primarily on the enrichment of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, the advancement of environmental sustainability initiatives and eco+STEM, a cross-section of the two.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 35,300 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2021. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.6 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,600 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2021). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2021. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 76,100 associates in research and development, of which more than 38,000 are software engineers.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861–1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a corporation owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPress

About SAE Foundation

The mission of the SAE Foundation is to increase student achievement and participation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to build a STEM-fluent workforce. Funds raised by the SAE Foundation support SAE International's award-winning A World In Motion® (AWIM) program, Collegiate Design Series™ (CDS), awards and scholarships. SAE's STEM education programs enable students to develop the 21st century skills needed to succeed in real-world work environments and connect classroom learning with real-life application. SAE's STEM programs have reached more than 6 million students worldwide and engaged more than 30,000 STEM industry professionals as volunteers. SAE International is a global organization engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. Get involved today http://www.saefoundation.org.

