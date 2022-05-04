B12 launches multi-user functionality, making it easier for professional service providers to work with their teams

The all-in-one online platform for the professional services sector expands to enable business owners to add their staff, contractors, and other collaborators to their B12 account.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help professional service providers more easily scale their businesses, B12 continues to enhance its online platform, introducing the ability for customers to add team members to their accounts. This evolution of B12's platform enables business owners to invite staff, contractors, and other collaborators to their account, allowing for easier delegation of tasks, centralized oversight of client interactions, and greater team efficiency.

With business growth often comes team expansion. We want to make it easy for service providers to scale using B12.

"Small business owners work for themselves – but that doesn't always mean they work by themselves," said Nitesh Banta, Co-Founder and CEO of B12. "Business growth is such a huge goal for entrepreneurs, and with growth often comes team expansion. We wanted to make it as easy as possible for businesses to grow with B12, and that meant making it easy for owners to work with their teams on B12."

B12's new team-based subscription packages provide small business owners with an easy-to-use, all-in-one platform to help them better attract, win, and serve clients online. Designed to meet the specific needs of business owners offering professional services, key features include:

A custom-built professional website: An AI-powered website builder creates industry-specific drafts that are then tailored by expert copywriters and designers. The result is a professional-looking, fully optimized website that showcases each business's unique identity in under 30 days.

Tools to win and engage clients: Business owners have access to on-site conversion banners, email marketing, client intake forms, and online scheduling, all within B12.

Support for business operations: Back-office tasks are streamlined with embedded invoicing, contract management, and the ability to accept eSignatures and online payments.

When team members are added in B12, they have access to many of these tools. Specific access is based on the permissions granted by the business owner, which can be changed or removed at any time. This flexibility means that as a business evolves, so can the size and capabilities of its team.

"How businesses work is changing. It's much more fluid," said Adam Marcus, B12's Co-Founder and CTO. "While small businesses have core staff, they also do project-based work. When speaking with business owners, we realized that their definition of team included both full-time employees and contractors that pulse in and out of projects. To support the varied needs of small businesses, it was important to make our team tools flexible and adaptable, with as few constraints for owners as responsibly possible."

The launch of B12's new team capabilities comes in conjunction with the company's celebration of National Small Business Week, which runs from May 2nd - May 7th. B12 is honoring the resiliency, persistence, and creativity of entrepreneurs across the country with free online events, resources, and customer recognition. To view past and upcoming activities, visit www.b12.io/nsbw-online-events-2022 .

About B12

B12 is a web-based platform for professional service providers that helps them attract, win, and serve clients online. Within 30 days, B12 sets customers up with a website backed by powerful tools to help busy owners manage all aspects of winning and working with clients – including appointment scheduling, client intake, contact management, contracts and eSignatures, and online payments. B12 has worked with more than 150,000 businesses and is powered by technology built by the team's MIT-, and Berkeley-trained researchers. The company's open-source automation system called Orchestra pairs experts and AI to make tasks 15x more efficient than other platforms. B12 was founded in 2015 and has raised $28.1M from VCs and investors, including Breyer Capital, General Catalyst, SV Angel, and Tola Capital. Visit www.b12.io to learn more.

