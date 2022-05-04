Broadridge Partners with USRowing to Support the U.S. Women's National Rowing Team

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USRowing is pleased to announce that global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has signed on as an Official USRowing Partner, supporting the organization and the U.S. Women's National Team.

Working with USRowing, Broadridge will launch an elite athlete management program, providing a position for up to five women U.S. rowing national team hopefuls. The program will provide valuable work experience, a flexible work environment, and economic support to U.S. rowing women athletes during their time training for world championship, Olympic, and Paralympic competition.

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Broadridge and this innovative management training program," said USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus. "This partnership provides our women's national team athletes with a strong opportunity to succeed in the boat while building their careers with a world class company."

"USRowing's vision and plan for performance and commitment to excellence are compelling and well aligned with our corporate culture, which is focused on creating the most engaging and supportive workplace for the most talented associates in our industry," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "USA women athletes are dedicated, driven, and smart – exactly the kind of associates that we are looking for, and this program will provide a pipeline of talent for our company, while helping these athletes compete for their Olympic and Paralympic dreams."

Select U.S. women National Team and Olympic/Paralympic hopefuls will be a part of the program. The program will provide work experience and economic support for athletes during their training leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, while providing exceptional employees with long-term employment prospects with Broadridge.

"Our vision is that this innovative and creative program will serve as a model for other companies who want to support our Olympic and Paralympic Teams and athletes," said Josy Verdonkschot, USRowing Chief High Performance Officer.

Kate Johnson, U.S. Olympian and Director of Integrated Marketing – Sports, Media, Entertainment at Google, will serve as a USRowing's advisor for the program. At Johnson's prior position with Visa, she developed and oversaw an innovative and successful athlete internship program.

Under the three-year partnership agreement, Broadridge also will be a Presenting Sponsor of USRowing's Youth National Championship and USRowing Golden Oars Gala for 2022, 2023, and 2024.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers, and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, please visit broadridge.com.

About USRowing

USRowing is a nonprofit organization recognized by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee as the governing body for the sport of rowing in the United States. USRowing has 83,000 individual members and 1,350 member organizations, offering rowing programs for all.

