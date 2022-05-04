CRITEO REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Q1 Activated Media Spend Up 12%

Q1 Contribution ex-TAC in Line and Adjusted EBITDA Above Guidance

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 2021

YoY

Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results







Revenue $ 511 $ 541

(6)% Gross Profit $ 184 $ 179

3% Net Income $ 21 $ 23

(9)% Gross Profit margin 36% 33%

3ppt Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.35

(9)% Cash from operating activities $ 75 $ 77

(3)% Cash and cash equivalents $ 589 $ 520

13%









Non-GAAP Results1







Contribution ex-TAC $ 217 $ 213

2% Contribution ex-TAC margin 42% 39%

3ppt Adjusted EBITDA $ 63 $ 76

(17)% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.67

(21)% Free Cash Flow (FCF) $ 69 $ 64

9% FCF / Adjusted EBITDA 110% 84%

26ppt



"We are off to a solid start in 2022 and continue to move full steam ahead to scale our Commerce Media Platform and Retail Media capabilities. With our unique access to over $1 trillion of e-commerce sales, 16 years of commerce-focused AI expertise, reaching 725 million daily active users, we're enabling our clients to capitalize on the next big evolution in advertising," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer.

Operating Highlights

Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 48% year-over-year at constant currency 2 , and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC 3 for Retail Media increased 51% year-over-year.

Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC grew 2% year-over-year at constant currency 2 .

We expanded our platform adoption with large marketplaces and retailers, including Flipkart and eBay.

We signed a global partnership with Ascential and a U.S. partnership with another large agency holding company to accelerate the demand and supply growth of our Retail Media business.

Criteo's activated media spend 4 by the Commerce Media Platform for marketers and media owners was over $2.7 billion in the last 12 months and $645 million in Q1, growing 12% at constant currency 2 .

We had 725 million Daily Active Users (DAUs), over 60% of which on the web are addressable through media owners we have direct access to, as we continue to build Criteo's first-party commerce media network.

Brian Gleason was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to lead Criteo's global commercial organization.

___________________________________________________ 1 Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 2 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the 2021 average exchange rates for the relevant period to 2022 figures. 3 Same-client profitability or Contribution ex-TAC is the profitability or Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and are still live with us the same quarter in the following year. 4 Activated media spend is defined as the sum of our Marketing Solutions revenue and the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients.



Financial Summary

Revenue for Q1 2022 was $511 million, gross profit was $184 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $217 million. Net income for Q1 was $21 million, or $0.32 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $63 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.53. At constant currency, Revenue for Q1 decreased by 1%, gross profit increased 8% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 6%. Cash flow from operating activities was $75 million and Free Cash Flow was $69 million, up 9% in Q1, representing a Free Cash Flow conversion rate of 110% of Adjusted EBITDA. As of March 31, 2022, we had $621 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We delivered solid top-line performance, profitability and free cash flow in the first quarter despite a slower macro environment and the suspension of our Russia operations. During the quarter, we resumed the execution of our share repurchase program which was extended earlier this year as part of our commitment to drive shareholder value. Overall, we are confident in our growth outlook as we continue to scale and execute on our Commerce Media Platform strategy."

First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased by 6% year-over-year in Q1 2022, or 1% at constant currency, to $511 million (Q1 2021: $541 million). Gross profit increased by 3% year-over-year in Q1 2022, or 8% at constant currency, to $184 million (Q1 2021: $179 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 36% (Q1 2021: 33%). Contribution ex-TAC in the first quarter increased 2% year-over-year, or 6% at constant currency, to $217 million (Q1 2021: $213 million). Contribution ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Contribution ex-TAC margin, was 42% (Q1 2021: 39%), up 280 basis points year-over-year, largely driven by Retail Media and the acceleration of our client transition to the Company's platform.

Marketing Solutions revenue decreased 4%, or increased 1% at constant currency, and Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC decreased 3%, or increased 2% at constant currency, driven by healthy demand from Retail clients, partially offset by anticipated identity and privacy changes and the suspension of the Company's operations in Russia .

Retail Media revenue decreased 19%, or 18% at constant currency, reflecting the impact related to the ongoing client migration to the Company's platform. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 46%, or 48% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $21 million in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: $23 million). Net income margin as a percentage of revenue was 4% (Q1 2021: 4%). Net income available to shareholders of Criteo was $21 million, or $0.32 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2021: $22 million, or $0.35 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, or net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring related and transformation costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, was $34 million, or $0.53 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2021: $43 million, or $0.67 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $63 million, above the high end of the Company's guidance, representing a decrease of 17% year-over-year, or 12% at constant currency, (Q1 2021: $76 million). This was driven by growth investments including a higher headcount, partially offset by higher Contribution ex-TAC over the period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 29% (Q1 2021: 36%).

Operating expenses increased 8% year-over-year to $156 million (Q1 2021: $144 million), mostly driven by higher headcount-related expense, including equity awards compensation expense, balanced with effective cost management. Operating expenses, excluding the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension costs, acquisition-related costs, restructuring related and transformation costs, and depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as Non-GAAP operating expenses, increased by 15% or $18 million, to $136 million (Q1 2021: $118 million).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities decreased 3% year-over-year to $75 million in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: $77 million).

Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, increased 9% to $69 million in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: $64 million), driving a Free Cash Flow conversion rate of 110% of Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 (Q1 2021: 84%).

Cash and cash equivalents increased $74 million compared to December 31, 2021 to $589 million, after spending approximately $8 million on share repurchases in the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $1 billion, including its cash position, marketable securities, Revolving Credit Facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.

2022 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of May 4, 2022.

Second quarter 2022 guidance:

We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $220 million and $224 million , or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +4% to +6%.

We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $49 million and $53 million .

Fiscal year 2022 guidance:

We now expect Contribution ex-TAC to grow by 8% to 10% at constant currency, reflecting the suspension of our Russia operations and lower Contribution ex-TAC for Europe due to higher traffic acquisition costs for global supply contracts denominated in USD.

We continue to expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% of Contribution ex-TAC and a Free Cash Flow conversion rate of about 45% of Adjusted EBITDA.

The above guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.885, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 117, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.761, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,190 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.30.

The above guidance does not include the acquisition of IPONWEB and assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the second quarter of 2022 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs and restructuring related and transformation costs.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs and restructuring related and transformation costs, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring related and transformation costs and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital.

In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring related and transformation costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, and restructuring related and transformation costs. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 and the year ending December 31, 2022, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, including the successful completion of our acquisition of IPONWEB, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, including any resulting sanctions, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, May 4, 2022, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States: +1 855 209 8212

International: +1 412 317 0788

France 080-510-2319

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,900 Criteo team members partner with 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, Director, Investor Relations, m.dambre@criteo.com

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, Director PR, Americas, j.meyers@criteo.com

Financial information to follow

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 589,343

$ 515,527 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $48.7 million and $45.4 million at March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

479,636

581,988 Income taxes

10,131

8,784 Other taxes

72,869

73,388 Other current assets

45,460

34,182 Marketable securities - current portion

31,387

50,299 Total current assets

1,228,826

1,264,168 Property, plant and equipment, net

129,164

139,961 Intangible assets, net

79,441

82,627 Goodwill

328,125

329,699 Right of Use Asset - operating lease

110,784

120,257 Marketable securities - non current portion

—

5,000 Non-current financial assets

6,855

6,436 Deferred tax assets

32,145

35,443 Total non-current assets

686,514

719,423 Total assets

$ 1,915,340

$ 1,983,591









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 374,601

$ 430,245 Contingencies

2,864

3,059 Income taxes

7,450

6,641 Financial liabilities - current portion

3,481

642 Lease liability - operating - current portion

31,373

34,066 Other taxes

58,780

60,236 Employee - related payables

93,817

98,136 Other current liabilities

40,149

39,523 Total current liabilities

612,515

672,548 Deferred tax liabilities

2,942

3,053 Defined benefit plans

4,638

5,531 Financial liabilities - non current portion

354

360 Lease liability - operating - non current portion

84,692

93,893 Other non-current liabilities

7,676

9,886 Total non-current liabilities

100,302

112,723 Total liabilities

712,817

785,271 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 65,905,394 and 65,883,347 shares

authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively.

2,150

2,149 Treasury stock, 5,327,644 and 5,207,873 shares at cost as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively.

(137,330)

(131,560) Additional paid-in capital

740,515

731,248 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(56,501)

(40,294) Retained earnings

619,641

601,588 Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

1,168,475

1,163,131 Non-controlling interests

34,048

35,189 Total equity

1,202,523

1,198,320 Total equity and liabilities

$ 1,915,340

$ 1,983,591

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

YoY Change













Revenue

$ 510,567

$ 541,077

(6)%













Cost of revenue











Traffic acquisition cost

(293,650)

(327,667)

(10)% Other cost of revenue

(32,893)

(34,712)

(5)%













Gross profit

184,024

178,698

3%













Operating expenses:











Research and development expenses

(34,027)

(31,697)

7% Sales and operations expenses

(88,999)

(79,354)

12% General and administrative expenses

(33,336)

(33,428)

—% Total Operating expenses

(156,362)

(144,479)

8% Income from operations

27,662

34,219

(19)% Financial and Other income (expense)

4,030

(718)

NM Income before taxes

31,692

33,501

(5)% Provision for income taxes

(10,414)

(10,051)

4% Net Income

$ 21,278

$ 23,450

(9)%













Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ 20,587

$ 22,406

(8)% Net income available to non-controlling interests

$ 691

$ 1,044

(34)%













Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per

share amounts:











Basic

60,738,299

60,741,674



Diluted

63,613,550

64,077,409

















Net income allocated to shareholders per share:











Basic

$ 0.34

$ 0.37

(8)% Diluted

$ 0.32

$ 0.35

(9)%

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

YoY Change Net income

$ 21,278

$ 23,450

(9)% Non-cash and non-operating items

34,726

30,017

16% - Amortization and provisions

26,611

17,225

54% - Equity awards compensation expense (1)

9,489

7,215

32% - Net gain or (loss) on disposal of non-current assets

9

3,945

(100)% - Change in deferred taxes

2,868

4,998

(43)% - Change in income taxes

(432)

(3,379)

(87)% - Other

(3,819)

13

NM Changes in working capital related to operating activities

18,926

23,895

(21)% - (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables

92,738

47,226

96% - Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables

(49,672)

(10,640)

NM - (Increase) / Decrease in other current assets

(18,947)

(5,050)

NM - Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities

(3,182)

(4,527)

(30)% - Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets

(2,011)

(3,114)

(35)% CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

74,930

77,362

(3)% Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(10,857)

(11,953)

(9)% Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property,

plant and equipment

5,293

(1,827)

NM Payment for businesses, net of cash acquired

—

—

NM Change in other non-current financial assets

22,489

(3,252)

NM CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

16,925

(17,032)

NM Proceeds from borrowings under line-of-credit agreement

78,513

—

NM Repayment of borrowings

(78,513)

(182)

NM Proceeds from exercise of stock options

271

2,074

(87)% Repurchase of treasury stocks

(8,304)

(4,930)

68% Change in other financial liabilities

6,666

(378)

NM CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(1,367)

(3,416)

(60)% Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

(16,673)

(24,865)

(33)% Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

73,815

32,049

NM Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

515,527

488,011

6% Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 589,342

$ 520,060

13%













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION











Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (7,978)

$ (8,432)

(5)% Cash paid for interest

$ (365)

$ (367)

(1)%



(1) Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $9.0 million and $6.8 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

YoY Change













CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 74,930

$ 77,362

(3)% Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(10,857)

(11,953)

(9)% Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and

equipment

5,293

(1,827)

NM FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 69,366

$ 63,582

9%



(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended









March 31,









2022

2021

YoY Change

YoY Change

at Constant

Currency

















Gross Profit

184,024

178,698

3%

8%

















Other Cost of Revenue

32,893

34,712

(5)%

(1)%

















Contribution ex-TAC (1)

$ 216,917

$ 213,410

2%

5%



(1) We define Contribution ex-TAC as a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other cost of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Contribution ex-TAC has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Contribution ex-TAC alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial result measures. The above table provides a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit.





CRITEO S.A. Segment Information (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)









Three Months Ended













March 31,









Segment

2022

2021

YoY Change

YoY Change

at Constant

Currency Revenue

















Marketing Solutions

$ 463,888

$ 483,190

(4)%

1%

Retail Media (2)

46,679

57,887

(19)%

(18)%

Total

510,567

541,077

(6)%

(1)%



















Contribution ex-TAC

















Marketing Solutions

186,088

192,317

(3)%

2%

Retail Media (2)

30,829

21,093

46%

48%

Total (1)

$ 216,917

$ 213,410

2%

6%



(1) We define Contribution ex-TAC as a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other cost of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Contribution ex-TAC has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Contribution ex-TAC alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial result measures. The above table provides a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit.

(2) Criteo operates as two reportable segments as of December 31, 2021. The table above presents the operating results of our Marketing Solutions and Retail Media segments. A strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform, the Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, and reported under the retail media segment, is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions are accounted for on a gross basis. We expect most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions to transition to this platform by the second half of 2022. As new clients onboard and existing clients transition to the Retail Media Platform, Revenue may decline but Contribution ex-TAC margin is expected to increase. Contribution ex-TAC is not impacted by this transition.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

YoY Change Net income

$ 21,278

$ 23,450

(9)% Adjustments:











Financial and Other (Income) expense

(4,030)

718

NM Provision for income taxes

10,414

10,051

4% Equity awards compensation expense

9,490

7,882

20% Research and development

3,967

2,496

59% Sales and operations

2,568

2,369

8% General and administrative

2,955

3,017

(2)% Pension service costs

275

338

(19)% Research and development

142

175

(19)% Sales and operations

40

53

(25)% General and administrative

93

110

(15)% Depreciation and amortization expense

22,144

21,854

1% Cost of revenue (data center equipment)

14,632

15,244

(4)% Research and development

3,293

1,753

88% Sales and operations

3,609

3,954

(9)% General and administrative

610

903

(32)% Acquisition-related costs

2,544

—

NM General and administrative

2,544

—

NM Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs (1)

710

11,636

(94)% Research and development

9

1,436

(99)% Sales and operations

456

7,367

(94)% General and administrative

245

2,833

(91)% Total net adjustments

41,547

52,479

(21)% Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 62,825

$ 75,929

(17)%

(1) For the Three Months ended March 2022, and March 2021, respectively, the Company recognized restructuring related and transformation costs following its new organizational structure implemented to support its Commerce Media Platform strategy:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 (Gain) from forfeitures of share-based compensation awards —

(666) Facilities related (gain) costs 533

6,616 Payroll related (gain) costs —

5,152 Consulting costs related to transformation 177

534 Total restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs $ 710

$ 11,636

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively, the cash outflows related to restructuring related and transformation costs were $0.9 million and $6.1 million, and were mainly comprised of payroll costs, broker and termination penalties related to real-estate facilities and other consulting fees.

(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA as our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, depreciation and amortization expense and restructuring related and transformation costs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, and restructuring related and transformation costs in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; (d) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (e) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including net income.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

YoY

Change Research and Development expenses

$ (34,027)

$ (31,697)

7% Equity awards compensation expense

3,967

2,496

59% Depreciation and Amortization expense

3,293

1,753

88% Pension service costs

142

175

(19)% Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

9

1,436

(99)% Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses

(26,616)

(25,837)

3% Sales and Operations expenses

(88,999)

(79,354)

12% Equity awards compensation expense

2,568

2,369

8% Depreciation and Amortization expense

3,609

3,954

(9)% Pension service costs

40

53

(25)% Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

456

7,367

(94)% Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

(82,326)

(65,611)

25% General and Administrative expenses

(33,336)

(33,428)

—% Equity awards compensation expense

2,955

3,017

(2)% Depreciation and Amortization expense

610

903

(32)% Pension service costs

93

110

(15)% Acquisition-related costs

2,544

—

NM Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

245

2,833

(91)% Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

(26,889)

(26,565)

1% Total Operating expenses

(156,362)

(144,479)

8.2% Equity awards compensation expense

9,490

7,882

20% Depreciation and Amortization expense

7,512

6,610

14% Pension service costs

275

338

(19)% Acquisition-related costs

2,544

—

NM Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

710

11,636

(94)% Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)

$ (135,831)

$ (118,013)

15%

(1) We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, acquisition-related costs and restructuring related and transformation costs. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures we use to provide our quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.



CRITEO S.A. Detailed Information on Selected Items (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

YoY

Change Equity awards compensation expense











Research and development

$ 3,967

$ 2,496

59% Sales and operations

2,568

2,369

8% General and administrative

2,955

3,017

(2)% Total equity awards compensation expense

9,490

7,882

20%













Pension service costs











Research and development

142

175

(19)% Sales and operations

40

53

(25)% General and administrative

93

110

(15)% Total pension service costs

275

338

(19)%













Depreciation and amortization expense











Cost of revenue (data center equipment)

14,632

15,244

(4)% Research and development

3,293

1,753

88% Sales and operations

3,609

3,954

(9)% General and administrative

610

903

(32)% Total depreciation and amortization expense

22,144

21,854

1%













Acquisition-related costs











General and administrative

2,544

—

NM Total acquisition-related costs

2,544

—

NM













Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs











Research and development

9

1,436

(99)% Sales and operations

456

7,367

(94)% General and administrative

245

2,833

(91)% Total restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

$ 710

$ 11,636

(94)%

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

YoY

Change













Net income

$ 21,278

$ 23,450

(9)% Adjustments:











Equity awards compensation expense

9,490

7,882

20% Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

3,708

2,935

26% Acquisition-related costs

2,544

—

NM Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

710

11,636

(94)% Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)

(3,956)

(2,751)

44% Total net adjustments

12,496

19,702

(37)% Adjusted net income (2)

$ 33,774

$ 43,152

(22)%













Weighted average shares outstanding











- Basic

60,738,299

60,741,674



- Diluted

63,613,550

64,077,409

















Adjusted net income per share











- Basic

$ 0.56

$ 0.71

(21)% - Diluted

$ 0.53

$ 0.67

(21)%

(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.



(2) We define Adjusted Net Income as our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring related and transformation costs, and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted Net Income because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring related and transformation costs and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments in calculating Adjusted Net Income can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted Net Income has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) Adjusted Net Income does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation or the impact of certain acquisition-related costs; and (b) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted Net Income or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted Net Income alongside our other U.S. GAAP-based financial results, including net income.



CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

YoY Change













Revenue as reported

$ 510,567

$ 541,077

(6)% Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

25,595







Revenue at constant currency(1)

536,162

541,077

(1)%













Traffic acquisition costs as reported

(293,650)

(327,667)

(10)% Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(15,308)







Traffic Acquisition Costs at constant currency(1)

(308,958)

(327,667)

(6)%













Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)

216,917

213,410

2% Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

10,287







Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency(2)

227,204

213,410

6% Contribution ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported

42%

39%

















Other cost of revenue as reported

(32,893)

(34,712)

(5)% Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(1,554)







Other cost of revenue at constant currency(1)

(34,447)

(34,712)

(1)%













Gross Profit as reported

184,024

178,698

3% Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

8,733







Gross Profit at constant currency(1)

192,757

178,698

8%













Adjusted EBITDA(3)

62,825

75,929

(17)% Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

3,647







Adjusted EBITDA(3) at constant currency(1)

$ 66,472

$ 75,929

(12)% Adjusted EBITDA(3)/Contribution ex-TAC(2)

29%

36%





(1) Information herein with respect to results presented on a constant currency basis is computed by applying prior period average exchange rates to current period results. We have included results on a constant currency basis because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance. Management reviews and analyzes business results excluding the effect of foreign currency translation because they believe this better represents our underlying business trends. The table above reconciles the actual results presented in this section with the results presented on a constant currency basis.



(2) Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the table entitled "Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit" for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the table entitled "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income" for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.



CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



2022

2021 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

60,675,474

60,639,570 Weighted average number of shares issued during the period

62,825

102,104 Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

60,738,299

60,741,674 Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method

2,875,251

3,335,736 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

63,613,550

64,077,410









Shares issued as March 31, before Treasury stocks

65,905,394

66,391,906 Treasury stock as of March 31,

(5,327,644)

(5,597,601) Shares outstanding as of March 31, after Treasury stocks

60,577,750

60,794,305 Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants

6,361,622

7,458,737 Fully diluted shares as at March 31,

66,939,372

68,253,042

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ Change Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020























Clients 5% (0.7)% 21,597 21,745 21,747 21,332 20,626 21,460 20,565 20,359 20,360























Revenue (6)% (22)% 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 661,282 470,345 437,614 503,376 Americas (4)% (32)% 194,847 287,270 204,428 221,227 203,900 312,817 204,618 185,674 191,745 EMEA (9)% (17)% 193,954 234,559 188,354 209,303 212,096 232,137 167,800 159,621 190,114 APAC (3)% (7)% 121,766 131,438 115,798 120,781 125,081 116,328 97,927 92,319 121,517























Revenue (6)% (22)% 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 661,282 470,345 437,614 503,376 Marketing Solutions (4)% (20)% 463,888 577,962 458,622 487,465 483,190 543,262 412,126 381,270 469,773 Retail Media (2) (19)% (38)% 46,679 75,305 49,958 63,846 57,887 118,020 58,219 56,344 33,603























TAC (10)% (22)% (293,650) (377,076) (297,619) (331,078) (327,667) (408,108) (284,401) (257,698) (297,364) Marketing Solutions (4)% (21)% (277,800) (349,584) (276,498) (294,132) (290,873) (324,017) (243,616) (218,990) (273,057) Retail Media (2) (57)% (42)% (15,850) (27,492) (21,121) (36,946) (36,794) (84,091) (40,785) (38,708) (24,307)























Contribution ex-TAC (1) 2% (21)% 216,917 276,191 210,961 220,233 213,410 253,174 185,944 179,916 206,012 Marketing Solutions (3)% (19)% 186,088 228,378 182,124 193,333 192,317 219,245 168,510 162,280 196,716 Retail Media (2) 46% (36)% 30,829 47,813 28,837 26,900 21,093 33,929 17,434 17,636 9,296























Cash flow from

operating activities (3)% 14% 74,930 66,012 51,179 26,360 77,362 44,080 51,156 33,377 56,743























Capital expenditures (60)% (45)% 5,564 10,145 15,957 13,128 13,780 22,302 12,898 18,532 11,737























Capital

expenditures/Revenue (1)ppt (1)ppt 1% 2% 3% 2% 3% 3% 3% 4% 2%























Net cash position 13% 14% 589,343 515,527 497,458 489,521 520,060 488,011 626,744 578,181 436,506























Headcount 16% 6% 2,939 2,781 2,658 2,572 2,532 2,594 2,636 2,685 2,701























Days Sales Outstanding

(days - end of month) 10 days (9) days 74 65 70 66 64 56 62 61 62

(1) We define Contribution ex-TAC as a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other cost of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Contribution ex-TAC has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Contribution ex-TAC alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial result measures.

(2) Criteo operates as two reportable segments as of December 31, 2021. The table above presents the operating results of our Marketing Solutions and Retail Media segments. A strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform, the Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, and reported under the retail media segment, is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions are accounted for on a gross basis. We expect most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions to transition to this platform by the second half of 2022. As new clients onboard and existing clients transition to the Retail Media Platform, Revenue may decline but Contribution ex-TAC margin is expected to increase. Contribution ex-TAC is not impacted by this transition.

View original content:

SOURCE Criteo S.A.