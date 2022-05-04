eNotaryLog Experiencing Significant Growth in Its Push to Simplify Digital

Tampa-based start-up continues to prosper as it builds on its customer-first approach.

TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2019, eNotaryLog has continued its growth in the remote online notarization (RON) space across industries. The Tampa-based start-up and 2020 Tampa Bay Inno on Fire award recipient has experienced 40% employee growth in its strategic focus to simplify RON and electronic signing, and thus, digital document execution.

Company founders Joe Bisaillon and James Mitchell capitalized on Florida HB409 in 2019, which authorized notaries to conduct remote online notarizations in the state. With their legal and technological expertise, Bisaillon and Mitchell lead the eNotaryLog organization of experienced developers, product and sales leaders, and operational staff to take on the digital transformation for secure and convenient remote online notarization and electronic document signing.

With the continued adoption of RON across the U.S., 41 states now have RON laws, up from just a handful before the COVID-19 pandemic. eNotaryLog continues its outreach across industries to help companies move to a digital-first mindset. Coupled with new platform functionality, increased security, and its work on emerging legal technologies, it is no surprise the team continues to look for top, local talent. eNotaryLog will relocate to new Tampa headquarters later this year.

Currently, the team is looking for experienced and dynamic software engineers with proven development experience and expertise in JavaScript and NodeJS to advance the company's growth efforts. Open positions encourage those qualified to join a team of innovative thinkers focused on automating traditional analog workflows with leading digital solutions.

"Our growth and the commitment of our staff since the launching of eNotaryLog, is a true testament to the need for simple and secure online notarization services," said CEO and Co-Founder James Mitchell. "We've seen tremendous adoption of our platform and new notarial laws enacted in the past two years, enabling consumers and businesses to conduct transactions from wherever is convenient for them. The digital advancement is truly inspiring," Mitchell continued.

About eNotaryLog, LLC

eNotaryLog provides nationwide remote online notarization (RON) and electronic signature solutions through its cloud-based digital services platform. The RON platform is MISMO-certified, SOC 2 compliant, and audited by leading global law firm and fintech advisor DLA Piper. With its secure technologies and RON-certified in-house notaries, consumers and businesses can notarize documents anytime and anywhere for time-saving convenience. Companies can also leverage APIs for direct integration and use their notaries to provide a convenient and seamless client experience. From online notarization of life's essential documents to standalone electronic signature services and other emerging legal technologies, eNotaryLog focuses on simplifying digital document execution. Learn more at enotarylog.com or view career opportunities .

Contact:

Heather Payne

(855) 225-5808

info@enotarylog.com

View original content:

SOURCE eNotaryLog