Hillsborough County Public Schools Selects Cambridge International to Expand College-Level Coursework

Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, 18 schools in Hillsborough County will offer advanced coursework developed at the University of Cambridge's Exam Board.

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsborough County Public Schools is delighted to announce a strategic expansion of the Cambridge International program, the world's largest education program provider for K-12. With this expansion, the Cambridge International curriculum will serve an additional 14 high schools and one middle school, with a total of 18 schools across Hillsborough County Public Schools. This expansion will serve thousands of students for the upcoming school year.

"AICE exposes our students to high-level college courses and affords them the opportunity to earn college credit. Expanding these opportunities across our district now ensures more students can access Cambridge International's rigorous courses and will be on a path to success," said Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

Schools in 35 states now utilize the Cambridge Advanced (AS & A Level) program, developed by Cambridge International, part of the University of Cambridge, one of the world's top five universities. Cambridge International uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) aligning rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12. Schools can use this curricula alongside other programs.

Cambridge International AS & A Level exams offer students the opportunity to earn college credit and prepare for their college and career. Florida students are rewarded for their high academic achievement, not only earning college credit, but the opportunity to save four years of tuition, over $25,000, through the Bright Futures scholarship program. Additionally, in a recent study , 90 percent of Cambridge students enrolled at Florida State University graduated within 4 years, compared to 78 percent of students who enrolled with no credit via advanced high school programs.

"We are excited to announce that Hillsborough County will be offering the prestigious Cambridge International program to more of their students," said Mark Cavone, Regional director of Cambridge International in North America. "The enthusiasm from educators across Hillsborough public schools to expand our partnership is rewarding as our rigorous curriculum produces well-rounded students who are prepared for college and career. We look forward to continuing our long and productive relationship with Hillsborough County Public Schools."

