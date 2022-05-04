Lumentum Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Net revenue of $395.4 million
- GAAP gross margin of 42.3%; Non-GAAP gross margin of 49.5%
- GAAP operating margin of 11.8%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 26.5%
- GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.35; Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.19
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum" or the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal third quarter ended April 2, 2022.
"Our results were at the high end of our guidance on all metrics in the third quarter due to solid execution on a global basis," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO. "Demand for our products continues to accelerate, and we now expect demand to outpace component supplies by more than $100 million in the fourth quarter. Our fourth quarter revenue is expected to increase from the third quarter, primarily driven by Telecom product shipments."
Mr. Lowe added, "I am highly optimistic about our outlook and believe market inflections beneficial to Lumentum in our addressable markets will drive double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2023 and beyond."
Fiscal Third Quarter Highlights:
Net revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 was $395.4 million, with GAAP net income of $26.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. Net revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 was $446.7 million, with GAAP net income of $56.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Net revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2021 was $419.5 million, with GAAP net income of $225.5 million, or $2.85 per diluted share.
Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 was $88.9 million, or $1.19 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 was $120.2 million, or $1.60 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2021 was $99.7 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.
The Company held $2,564.1 million in total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2022, up $541.7 million from the end of the fiscal second quarter of 2022. In March 2022, we issued $861.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 0.50% Convertible Notes due in 2028 ("the 2028 Notes"). The net proceeds from the sale of the 2028 Notes were $854.1 million, after deducting $6.9 million in issuance costs. Concurrent with the issuance of the 2028 Notes, we used $200.0 million of the net proceeds to repurchase 2.0 million shares of our common stock in privately negotiated transactions. Cash from operations for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 was $76.6 million. Additionally, we used $124.0 million to repurchase 1.3 million shares of our common stock. We have repurchased 7.8 million shares over the last twelve months. We have $513.5 million remaining under the board-authorized share buyback program.
Financial Overview – Fiscal Third Quarter Ended April 2, 2022
GAAP Results ($ in millions)
Q3
Q2
Q3
Change
FY 2022
FY 2022
FY 2021
Q/Q
Y/Y
Net revenue
$395.4
$446.7
$419.5
(11.5)%
(5.7)%
Gross margin
42.3%
46.5%
44.1%
(420)bps
(180)bps
Operating margin
11.8%
19.1%
63.6%
(730)bps
(5,180)bps
Non-GAAP Results ($ in millions)
Q3
Q2
Q3
Change
FY 2022
FY 2022
FY 2021
Q/Q
Y/Y
Net revenue
$395.4
$446.7
$419.5
(11.5)%
(5.7)%
Gross margin
49.5%
51.0%
49.9%
(150)bps
(40)bps
Operating margin
26.5%
31.7%
27.9%
(520)bps
(140)bps
Net Revenue by Segment ($ in millions)
Q3
% of
Q2
Q3
Change
FY 2022
Net Revenue
FY 2022
FY 2021
Q/Q
Y/Y
Optical Communications
$ 344.2
87.1%
$ 397.4
$ 387.9
(13.4)%
(11.3)%
Lasers
51.2
12.9%
49.3
31.6
3.9%
62.0%
Total
$ 395.4
100.0%
$ 446.7
$ 419.5
(11.5)%
(5.7)%
Business Outlook
Lumentum expects the following for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022:
- Net revenue in the range of $405 million to $430 million
- Non-GAAP operating margin of 26.5% to 28.0%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.25 to $1.40
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
Net revenue
$ 395.4
$ 419.5
$ 1,290.5
$ 1,350.7
Cost of sales
212.6
218.7
636.3
684.6
Amortization of acquired developed intangibles
15.6
15.8
47.3
45.8
Gross profit
167.2
185.0
606.9
620.3
Operating expenses:
Research and development
56.7
57.2
164.0
160.4
Selling, general and administrative
63.8
65.5
196.1
183.1
Restructuring and related charges
(0.1)
2.9
(1.1)
3.1
Merger termination fee and related costs, net
—
(207.5)
—
(207.5)
Total operating expenses
120.4
(81.9)
359.0
139.1
Income from operations
46.8
266.9
247.9
481.2
Interest expense
(19.7)
(16.4)
(53.7)
(48.7)
Other income (expense), net
2.2
2.4
3.8
2.1
Income before income taxes
29.3
252.9
198.0
434.6
Provision for income taxes
3.3
27.4
33.8
58.8
Net income
$ 26.0
$ 225.5
$ 164.2
$ 375.8
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.37
$ 2.97
$ 2.28
$ 4.97
Diluted
$ 0.35
$ 2.85
$ 2.19
$ 4.78
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
71.0
75.8
72.0
75.6
Diluted
74.5
79.2
75.1
78.6
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
April 2, 2022
July 3, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,130.3
$ 774.3
Short-term investments
1,433.8
1,171.7
Accounts receivable, net
242.2
212.8
Inventories
224.0
196.4
Prepayments and other current assets
70.3
81.6
Total current assets
3,100.6
2,436.8
Property, plant and equipment, net
356.4
361.1
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
74.3
67.4
Goodwill
368.9
368.9
Other intangible assets, net
176.9
241.2
Deferred tax asset
19.7
72.9
Other non-current assets
36.7
3.3
Total assets
$ 4,133.5
$ 3,551.6
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 126.8
$ 116.9
Accrued payroll and related expenses
47.5
54.3
Accrued expenses
36.7
33.1
Convertible notes, current
406.1
390.7
Operating lease liabilities, current
12.0
11.8
Other current liabilities
31.6
57.8
Total current liabilities
660.7
664.6
Convertible notes, non-current
1,447.6
789.8
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
52.8
47.6
Deferred tax liability
17.5
35.9
Other non-current liabilities
42.8
40.9
Total liabilities
2,221.4
1,578.8
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 990 authorized shares, 69.1 and 73.0 shares
0.1
0.1
Additional paid-in capital
1,973.7
1,743.6
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(60.5)
220.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1.2)
8.2
Total stockholders' equity
1,912.1
1,972.8
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,133.5
$ 3,551.6
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
April 2, 2022
January 1, 2022
April 3, 2021
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
Gross profit on GAAP basis
$ 167.2
$ 207.5
$ 185.0
$ 606.9
$ 620.3
Stock-based compensation
5.4
5.2
5.3
15.2
13.8
Inventory and fixed asset write down due to
—
0.1
—
0.1
0.4
Amortization of acquired intangibles
15.6
15.9
15.8
47.3
45.8
Other (gains) charges (1)
7.4
(0.7)
3.1
0.8
20.0
Gross profit on non-GAAP basis
$ 195.6
$ 228.0
$ 209.2
$ 670.3
$ 700.3
Gross margin on non-GAAP basis
49.5%
51.0%
49.9%
51.9%
51.8%
Research and development on GAAP basis
$ 56.7
$ 53.2
$ 57.2
$ 164.0
$ 160.4
Stock-based compensation
(5.4)
(5.4)
(5.3)
(15.8)
(14.8)
Other gains (charges)
(0.6)
—
(0.6)
(0.7)
(0.6)
Research and development on non-GAAP basis
$ 50.7
$ 47.8
$ 51.3
$ 147.5
$ 145.0
Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis
$ 63.8
$ 69.0
$ 65.5
$ 196.1
$ 183.1
Stock-based compensation
(12.5)
(16.7)
(14.5)
(44.4)
(40.1)
Integration related costs
—
—
(0.2)
—
(0.7)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(5.8)
(5.6)
(6.2)
(17.0)
(17.8)
Other gains (charges) (2)
(5.5)
(8.1)
(3.8)
(17.3)
(8.7)
Selling, general and administrative on non-
$ 40.0
$ 38.6
$ 40.8
$ 117.4
$ 115.8
Income from operations on GAAP basis
$ 46.8
$ 85.2
$ 266.9
$ 247.9
$ 481.2
Stock-based compensation
23.3
27.3
25.1
75.4
68.7
Inventory and fixed asset write down due to
—
0.1
—
0.1
0.4
Integration related costs
—
—
0.2
—
0.7
Amortization of acquired intangibles
21.4
21.5
22.0
64.3
63.6
Restructuring and related charges
(0.1)
0.1
2.9
(1.1)
3.1
Merger termination fee and related costs, net
—
—
(207.5)
—
(207.5)
Other (gains) charges (1) (2)
13.5
7.4
7.5
18.8
29.3
Income from operations on non-GAAP basis
$ 104.9
$ 141.6
$ 117.1
$ 405.4
$ 439.5
Operating margin on non-GAAP basis
26.5%
31.7%
27.9%
31.4%
32.5%
Interest and other expense, net on GAAP basis
$ (17.5)
$ (16.1)
$ (14.0)
$ (49.9)
$ (46.6)
Gain on sale of product lines
—
—
—
—
(0.5)
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net
(1.1)
(0.7)
(1.3)
(1.7)
3.8
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes
17.7
15.8
14.8
48.8
43.9
Interest and other income (expense), net on non-
$ (0.9)
$ (1.0)
$ (0.5)
$ (2.8)
$ 0.6
Income before income taxes on GAAP basis
$ 29.3
$ 69.1
$ 252.9
$ 198.0
$ 434.6
Stock-based compensation
23.3
27.3
25.1
75.4
68.7
Inventory and fixed asset write down due to
—
0.1
—
0.1
0.4
Integration related costs
—
—
0.2
—
0.7
Amortization of acquired intangibles
21.4
21.5
22.0
64.3
63.6
Restructuring and related charges
(0.1)
0.1
2.9
(1.1)
3.1
Merger termination fee and related costs, net
—
—
(207.5)
—
(207.5)
Gain on sale of product lines
—
—
—
—
(0.5)
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net
(1.1)
(0.7)
(1.3)
(1.7)
3.8
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes
17.7
15.8
14.8
48.8
43.9
Other (gains) charges (1) (2)
13.5
7.4
7.5
18.8
29.3
Income before income taxes on non-GAAP basis
$ 104.0
$ 140.6
$ 116.6
$ 402.6
$ 440.1
Provision for income taxes on GAAP basis
$ 3.3
$ 12.4
$ 27.4
$ 33.8
$ 58.8
Income tax adjustments (3)
11.8
8.0
(10.5)
24.6
5.0
Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis
$ 15.1
$ 20.4
$ 16.9
$ 58.4
$ 63.8
Net income on GAAP basis
$ 26.0
$ 56.7
$ 225.5
$ 164.2
$ 375.8
Stock-based compensation
23.3
27.3
25.1
75.4
68.7
Inventory and fixed asset write down due to
—
0.1
—
0.1
0.4
Integration related costs
—
—
0.2
—
0.7
Amortization of acquired intangibles
21.4
21.5
22.0
64.3
63.6
Restructuring and related charges
(0.1)
0.1
2.9
(1.1)
3.1
Merger termination fee and related costs, net
—
—
(207.5)
—
(207.5)
Gain on sale of product lines
—
—
—
—
(0.5)
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net
(1.1)
(0.7)
(1.3)
(1.7)
3.8
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes
17.7
15.8
14.8
48.8
43.9
Income tax adjustments (3)
(11.8)
(8.0)
10.5
(24.6)
(5.0)
Other (gains) charges (1) (2)
13.5
7.4
7.5
18.8
29.3
Net income on non-GAAP basis
$ 88.9
$ 120.2
$ 99.7
$ 344.2
$ 376.3
Net income per share on non-GAAP basis
$ 1.19
$ 1.60
$ 1.26
$ 4.58
$ 4.79
Shares used in per share calculation - diluted on
74.5
75.3
79.2
75.1
78.6
(1) Other (gains) charges excluded from gross profit for the three months ended April 2, 2022 primarily relate to $5.8 million of charges to acquire components from various brokers to satisfy customer demand.
Other (gains) charges excluded from gross profit for the nine months ended April 2, 2022 primarily relate to a $5.9 million gain from equipment sales in connection with transferring product lines to new production facilities offset by $5.8 million of charges to acquire components from various brokers to satisfy customer demand.
(2) Other charges excluded from selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended April 2, 2022 primarily include $1.2 million of legal and advisory fees related to the pending acquisition of NeoPhotonics and $3.1 million of professional service fees related to optimizing our international legal structure.
Other charges excluded from selling, general and administrative expense for the nine months ended April 2, 2022 primarily include $6.7 million of legal and advisory fees related to the pending acquisition of NeoPhotonics and $6.6 million of professional service fees related to optimizing our international legal structure.
(3) In order to give a more meaningful perspective of our tax burden over a longer-term period, and in accordance with the SEC Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, beginning in fiscal fourth quarter 2021, Lumentum changed its method of calculating its non-GAAP income tax provision. This change in methodology does not affect the Company's non-GAAP operating profit, annual cash tax payments, or cash flows, but results in higher reported non-GAAP tax provisions. As such, income tax adjustments have been revised for the three and nine months ended April 3, 2021 in order to be comparable.
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
April 2, 2022
January 1, 2022
April 3, 2021
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
GAAP Net income
$ 26.0
$ 56.7
$ 225.5
$ 164.2
$ 375.8
Interest and other expense, net
17.5
16.1
14.0
49.9
46.6
Provision for income taxes
3.3
12.4
27.4
33.8
58.8
Depreciation
20.2
20.6
22.8
61.2
70.4
Amortization of acquired intangibles
21.4
21.5
22.0
64.3
63.6
EBITDA
88.4
127.3
311.7
373.4
615.2
Restructuring and related charges
(0.1)
0.1
2.9
(1.1)
3.1
Stock-based compensation
23.3
27.3
25.1
75.4
68.7
Inventory and fixed asset write down due to product line
—
0.1
—
0.1
0.4
Integration related costs
—
—
0.2
—
0.7
Merger termination fee and related costs, net
—
—
(207.5)
—
(207.5)
Other (gains) charges
13.5
7.6
5.9
18.8
22.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 125.1
$ 162.4
$ 138.3
$ 466.6
$ 503.5
