Micross Expands Hi-Rel Components Offering with the Acquisition of the High-Reliability Discrete Diodes and Assemblies Business of Semtech Corporation

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, industrial, and other applications announced the expansion of its Hi-Rel Components business with the acquisition of the High-Reliability Discrete Diodes and Assemblies business of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors.

High-Reliability Discrete Diodes and Assemblies related to this acquired business have served Military & Space applications for more than 60 years. Product types include Qualified Products List (QPL) and non-QPL rectifiers, transient voltage suppression (TVS) and Zener diodes in axial and surface-mount packages, as well as assemblies in catalog and custom configurations, and a new range of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) diodes and power management devices, all engineered for the harshest environments. Solutions range from single- to multi-phase devices in high-current/high-voltage configurations. The designs are rugged and the packages are hermetic and varied in their overall function and construction. Current applications include power supplies, base stations, motor drives, medical equipment, and have the potential to expand much further.

Micross a portfolio company of Behrman Capital. Simon P. Lonergan, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "This acquisition represents an extremely strong strategic fit for Micross, as the Company continues to build out its product portfolio to better serve its customer base. Adding Semtech's high-reliability discrete products to Micross' platform further differentiates the Company's leading position as a one-stop source of supply for one of the broadest portfolios of high-reliability electronic services and products. We look forward to continuing to work with management to identify additional opportunities to drive growth at Micross."

Vince Buffa, Chairman and CEO of Micross, said, "We are delighted to partner with the High-Reliability Discrete Diodes and Assemblies (HRDDA) team through this acquisition, which further expands Micross' capabilities. With the addition of HRDDA's significant manufacturing capacity, we will be better positioned to produce an even wider range of high-quality products for our customers. Together with HRDDA, we plan to pursue a number of compelling growth opportunities to further realize our exciting growth prospects ahead, all while upholding excellent quality and service to our customers."

About Micross

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, industrial, and other markets.

