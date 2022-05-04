NuVasive Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Strong year-over-year net sales growth, driven by new product introductions and International sales –

– Company raises lower end of full-year 2022 financial guidance range –

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022

Net sales were $290.8 million , a 7.2% increase as reported and a 9.1% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period;

GAAP operating margin of 4.1%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 11.7%; and

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.35 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.54 .

"I am pleased with our results during the first quarter, which exceeded our expectations," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "Despite COVID-19 and macro-economic pressure in the first half of the quarter, our performance reflects the strong health of our business and positions us well for continued growth. Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we expect our novel technology to drive further differentiation with our surgeon partners. Led by the X360 and C360 systems—including the Simplify Cervical Disc—and the Pulse platform, we are committed to executing on our near- and long-term strategic plan to drive value for our stakeholders."

First Quarter 2022 Results

NuVasive reported total net sales of $290.8 million, a 7.2% increase as reported and a 9.1% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to $271.2 million in the prior year period. First quarter 2022 total net sales were driven by higher procedure volume in the U.S., and strong international performance.

For the first quarter of 2022, GAAP gross profit was $211.7 million, compared to $199.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP gross margin was 72.8%, compared to 73.5% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was $212.2 million, compared to $199.6 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.0%, compared to 73.6% in the prior year period.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $19.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.35, compared to a GAAP net loss of ($7.5) million, or diluted loss per share of ($0.15) in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $28.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.54, compared to non-GAAP net income of $19.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.37 in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $205.3 million as of March 31, 2022.

Updated Annual Financial Guidance for 2022

The Company updated its financial guidance for the full year 2022 based on the current business outlook to raise the lower end of its guidance range for net sales growth:



Prior guidance range ** Current guidance range ** GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Net sales growth (reported)* 5.0%-8.0% 5.0%-8.0% 6.0%-8.0% 6.0%-8.0% Net sales growth (constant currency)*

6.0%-9.0%

7.5%-9.5% Operating margin 6.7%-8.2% 13.0%-14.5% 6.3%-7.8% 13.0%-14.5% Diluted earnings per share $0.71-$1.01 $2.05-$2.35 $1.05-$1.35*** $2.15-$2.45



* Reflects expectations for net sales growth in 2022 compared to 2021. Net sales growth on a constant currency basis excludes year over year currency fluctuations, which the Company currently expects to create a negative impact of approximately 150 basis points in 2022. ** Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 23, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 4, 2022. *** Reflects updated expectations for the impact on diluted EPS of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Additionally, includes the impact of net unrealized foreign currency exchange gains incurred as of March 31, 2022, and does not assume future net unrealized gains or losses related to foreign currency exchange rates.

A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this press release and on the Investor Relations section of our website.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited)

2022

2021 Net sales:







Products

$ 265,973

$ 245,451 Services

24,789

25,798 Total net sales

290,762

271,249 Cost of sales (excluding below amortization of intangible assets):







Products

57,183

53,302 Services

21,914

18,509 Total cost of sales

79,097

71,811 Gross profit

211,665

199,438 Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative

160,281

145,954 Research and development

23,358

22,224 Amortization of intangible assets

13,032

13,337 Business transition costs

3,060

5,584 Total operating expenses

199,731

187,099 Interest and other income (expense), net:







Interest income

43

87 Interest expense

(4,379)

(8,030) Other income (expense), net

16,244

(12,526) Total interest and other income (expense), net

11,908

(20,469) Income (loss) before income taxes

23,842

(8,130) Income tax (expense) benefit

(4,641)

620 Consolidated net income (loss)

$ 19,201

$ (7,510)









Net income (loss) per share:







Basic

$ 0.37

$ (0.15) Diluted

$ 0.35

$ (0.15) Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

51,829

51,379 Diluted

62,579

51,379

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value data)













March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS

(Unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 205,312

$ 246,091 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $20,707 and $21,064, respectively

231,425

214,398 Inventory, net

324,403

315,845 Prepaid income taxes

5,536

5,425 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25,538

20,665 Total current assets

792,214

802,424 Property and equipment, net

313,689

303,664 Intangible assets, net

233,301

242,675 Goodwill

636,703

633,467 Operating lease right-of-use assets

100,656

102,987 Deferred tax assets

61,294

48,003 Restricted cash and investments

1,494

1,494 Other assets

21,150

19,361 Total assets

$ 2,160,501

$ 2,154,075 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 115,674

$ 115,614 Contingent consideration liabilities

66,054

7,986 Accrued payroll and related expenses

55,848

66,596 Operating lease liabilities

10,043

9,867 Income tax liabilities

1,110

828 Total current liabilities

248,729

200,891 Long-term senior convertible notes

886,793

884,984 Deferred tax liabilities

12,807

3,049 Operating lease liabilities

109,093

111,592 Contingent consideration liabilities

73,762

139,824 Other long-term liabilities

17,396

18,528 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021; 58,747 shares issued and 51,949 outstanding at March 31, 2022;

58,469 shares issued and 51,769 outstanding at December 31, 2021

63

63 Additional paid-in capital

1,441,783

1,434,976 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,741)

(7,792) Retained earnings

64,909

45,708 Treasury stock at cost; 6,798 shares and 6,700 shares at March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

(683,093)

(677,748) Total equity

811,921

795,207 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,160,501

$ 2,154,075

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited)

2022

2021 Operating activities:







Consolidated net income (loss)

$ 19,201

$ (7,510) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

36,801

36,432 Deferred income taxes

(3,891)

(3,535) Amortization of non-cash interest

1,963

2,660 Stock-based compensation

6,807

7,709 Net (gain) loss from foreign currency adjustments

(15,988)

12,547 Reserves on current assets

(1,864)

4,002 Other non-cash adjustments

1,365

6,397 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(17,216)

(1,544) Inventory

(3,215)

(12,464) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

805

(2,057) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(7,956)

(5,663) Accrued payroll and related expenses

(10,491)

(4,271) Income taxes

218

(1,064) Net cash provided by operating activities

6,539

31,639 Investing activities:







Acquisition of Simplify Medical, net of cash acquired

—

(149,408) Purchases of intangible assets

—

(1,200) Purchases of property and equipment

(33,223)

(25,070) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

—

127,023 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

—

46,000 Other investing activities

(947)

— Net cash used in investing activities

(34,170)

(2,655) Financing activities:







Payment of contingent consideration

(6,839)

(3) Purchases of treasury stock

(5,345)

(55) Payments upon settlement of senior convertible notes

—

(649,426) Other financing activities

(521)

(341) Net cash used in financing activities

(12,705)

(649,825) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(443)

(2,171) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(40,779)

(623,012) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

247,585

858,363 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 206,806

$ 235,351



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS7 Diluted

WASO7 Net Income

to Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 211,665 $ 11,934 $ 19,201 $ 0.35 62,579 $ 19,201

% of net sales 72.8% 4.1%









Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1 557 557 557



557

Amortization of intangible assets

13,032 13,032







Litigation related expenses and settlements2

3,201 3,201



3,201

Business transition costs3

3,060 3,060



3,060

European medical device regulation4

2,191 2,191



2,191

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5



(9,318)



(9,318)

Tax effect of adjustments6



(3,768)







Interest expense/(income), net









4,336

Income tax expense









4,641

Depreciation and amortization









36,801

Non-cash stock-based compensation









6,807

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 212,222 $ 33,975 $ 28,156 $ 0.54 52,410 $ 71,477

% of net sales 73.0% 11.7%





24.6%















1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized

over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 3 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party

merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical

device regulation. 5 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 7 GAAP diluted EPS includes the dilutive impact of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO

excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross

Profit Operating

Profit Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS7 Diluted

WASO7 Net (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 199,438 $ 12,339 $ (7,510) $ (0.15) 51,379 $ (7,510)

% of net sales 73.5% 4.5%









Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1 186 186 186



186

Amortization of intangible assets

13,337 13,337







Litigation related expenses and settlements2

1,961 1,961



1,961

Business transition costs3

5,584 5,584



5,584

European medical device regulation4

1,875 1,875



1,875

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5



9,848



9,848

Tax effect of adjustments6



(6,251)







Interest expense/(income), net









7,943

Income tax benefit









(620)

Depreciation and amortization









36,432

Non-cash stock-based compensation









7,709

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 199,624 $ 35,282 $ 19,030 $ 0.37 52,069 $ 63,408

% of net sales 73.6% 13.0%





23.4%















1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized

over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 3 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party

merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical

device regulation. 5 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 7 GAAP diluted EPS includes the dilutive impact of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO

excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS























2022 Guidance Range1, 2





2021 Actuals1

Prior

Current



GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $(1.24)

$0.71-1.01

$1.05-1.35



Impact of dilution3 0.02

~0.15

~0.05



Amortization of intangible assets 1.10

~1.05

~1.00



European medical device regulation4 0.16

~0.30

~0.30



Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal5 0.27

-

-



Other6 1.83

~0.14

~0.05



Tax effect of adjustments7 (0.45)

~(0.30)

~(0.30)



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.68

$2.05-2.35

$2.15-2.45

















1 Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.

2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 23, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 4, 2022.

3 GAAP diluted EPS includes the dilutive impact of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Adjusted non-GAAP diluted

WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge

arrangements.

4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European

medical device regulation.

5 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a

determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.

6 Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts, non-cash

purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, net gain on strategic investments and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-

GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.

7 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.



Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin %



























2022 Guidance Range1, 2







2021 Actuals1

Prior

Current



GAAP Operating Margin %

(1.1%)

6.7%-8.2%

6.3%-7.8%



Amortization of intangible assets

5.0%

~4.5%

~4.4%



European medical device regulation3

0.7%

~1.3%

~1.3%



Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal4 1.3%

-

-



Other 5

6.8%

~0.5%

~1.0%



Non-GAAP Operating Margin %

12.8%

13.0%-14.5%

13.0%-14.5%



















1 Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.

2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 23, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 4, 2022.

3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with

European medical device regulation.

4 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the

Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized

Orthopedics.

5 Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on

acquisitions, and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings

releases for further detail.



