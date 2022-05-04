Quantum Fuel Systems Awarded Substantial Natural Gas Virtual Pipeline Trailer Order Contract by Certarus Ltd.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Fuel Systems (Quantum), a fully integrated alternative energy company, has been selected by Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus") to deliver industry leading virtual pipeline trailers for natural gas with a total value of approximately $22 million (USD). The trailers will be delivered in Q3 and Q4, 2022.

Certarus ordered Quantum’s VPLite45/40’ trailers, which have a gaseous capacity of approximately 472,000 standard cubic feet and weigh less than 59,000 pounds fully loaded. (PRNewswire)

Quantum has been selected by Certarus to deliver industry leading virtual pipeline trailers for natural gas.

Certarus has again ordered Quantum's VPLite45/40' trailers, which have a gaseous capacity of approximately 472,000 standard cubic feet and weigh less than 59,000 pounds fully loaded. The VPLite45/40' is certified for use in the U.S. and Canada and is the industry-leading choice for customers who need a smaller, lighter trailer that can be more easily maneuvered in tight areas while still hauling the most gas in the industry in a 40-foot container.

"Quantum has been a partner with Certarus since 2017, and we are excited to continually expand this partnership, be an integral part of their growth and supply additional trailers in 2022 to Certarus to support their mobile, low carbon energy distribution fleet," said Mark Arold, President, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC.

"Certarus is growing rapidly to meet the increasing need for safe, reliable, and mobile energy solutions. Our ongoing partnership with Quantum has helped us to build the largest fleet in North America that can deliver compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen directly where it is needed. These additional Quantum VPLite45/40' trailers will increase the capacity of our network to ensure that our industrial and utility customers receive a secure supply of low carbon energy they can count on," said Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus.

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for hydrogen, CNG and RNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at www.qtww.com

About CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing on-road low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and hydrogen platform. Certarus safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of mobile gas storage units in North America, Certarus is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low and zero-emission energy distribution. For more information, visit www.certarus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Fuel Systems