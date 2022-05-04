REALNETWORKS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SEATTLE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Revenue was $13.3 million , net loss of $(5.2) million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.8) million

Launched SAFR SCAN, the company's first integrated hardware-software product

Appointed Mike Cooley as President for KONTXT, Messaging, and Telecom

Management Commentary

"In March, we launched SAFR SCAN, a video door station for access control which is the company's first integrated hardware-software product in our 27-year history. SAFR SCAN delivers excellent performance, security, and reliability at less than half the price of previous competitive products. We're very encouraged by the early feedback we're hearing from industry partners and experts and we're excited to begin commercial shipments later this quarter," said Rob Glaser, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RealNetworks.

"A second major development I'm excited about is the appointment of Mike Cooley as President for KONTXT, Messaging, and Telecom. Mike has an outstanding track record of growing and building businesses in the carrier market and I believe he's the right person to drive growth and take KONTXT to the next level."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $13.3 million , compared to $13.4 million in the prior quarter and $15.9 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was $(5.2) million , or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.8) million , or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(10.4) million , or $(0.27) per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(3.8) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.7) million in the prior quarter and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.0) million in the prior year period.

Strong balance sheet with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $21.8 million and no debt as of March 31, 2022 .

Business Outlook

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $11.0 million to $12.5 million .

Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(6.0) million to $(4.5) million .

Conference Call and Webcast Information

RealNetworks will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-888-221-3881 (United States) or 1-646-828-8193 (international). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 7077659.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video; KONTXT, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis; and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.

In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.

The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non- GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, product plans, agreements with partners, Scener's current and future activities, and certain remaining contingencies relating to the sale of Napster. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward- looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; issues with the use of AI; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions and dispositions; challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability, and fluctuations in foreign currencies; volatility of our stock price; material asset impairment; continued declines in subscription revenue; difficulty recruiting and retaining key personnel; regulatory, tax, accounting, and cross-border risks; and risks related to our governance structure. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' latest annual report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2021, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward- looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended March 31,



2022

2021









(in thousands, except

per share data)







Net revenue $ 13,276

$ 15,888 Cost of revenue 2,736

3,679 Gross profit 10,540

12,209







Operating expenses:





Research and development 5,798

6,238 Sales and marketing 4,582

5,137 General and administrative 4,827

4,898 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability —

(1,040) Restructuring and other charges 290

3,171







Total operating expenses 15,497

18,404







Operating loss (4,957)

(6,195)







Other income (expenses):





Interest expense (22)

(95) Interest income 7

13 Loss on equity and other investments, net (189)

(4,272) Other income, net 19

104







Total other expenses, net (185)

(4,250)







Loss before income taxes (5,142)

(10,445) Income tax expense 83

109







Net loss (5,225)

(10,554) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(106) Net loss attributable to RealNetworks $ (5,225)

$ (10,448)







Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic $ (0.11)

$ (0.27)







Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted $ (0.11)

$ (0.27)







Shares used to compute basic net loss per share 47,276

38,502 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 47,276

38,502

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

(in thousands) ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,775

$ 27,109 Trade accounts receivable, net 8,182

9,556 Deferred costs, current portion 28

49 Investments —

1,755 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,456

3,166 Total current assets 35,441

41,635







Equipment and software 28,246

29,464 Leasehold improvements 2,085

2,750 Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 30,331

32,214 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 28,958

30,744 Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 1,373

1,470







Operating lease assets 4,135

3,992 Restricted cash equivalents 1,630

1,630 Other assets 2,716

2,878 Deferred tax assets, net 709

727 Goodwill 16,875

16,976







Total assets $ 62,879

$ 69,308







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,272

$ 2,578 Accrued and other current liabilities 12,487

13,286 Deferred revenue, current portion 3,437

2,614 Total current liabilities 18,196

18,478







Deferred revenue, non-current portion 34

183 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,115

1,132 Long-term lease liabilities 2,393

2,300 Other long-term liabilities 22

1,142







Total liabilities 21,760

23,235















Total equity 41,119

46,073







Total liabilities and equity $ 62,879

$ 69,308

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (5,225)

$ (10,554) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 190

204 Stock-based compensation 695

836 Loss on equity and other investments, net 189

4,272 Loss on impairment of operating lease assets —

2,461 Foreign currency gain (3)

(103) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability —

(1,040) Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities (819)

(3,052) Net cash used in operating activities (4,973)

(6,976) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements (101)

(56) Net cash used in investing activities (101)

(56) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options) —

468 Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (19)

(110) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19)

358 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (241)

(251) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,334)

(6,925) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 28,739

25,570 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 23,405

$ 18,645

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited)





2022

2021



Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1



(in thousands) Net Revenue by Segment

















Consumer Media (A)

$ 2,111

$ 2,168

$ 2,763

$ 2,061

$ 3,309 Mobile Services (B)

5,640

5,680

5,772

6,356

5,980 Games (C)

5,525

5,554

5,797

6,144

6,599 Total net revenue

$ 13,276

$ 13,402

$ 14,332

$ 14,561

$ 15,888





















Net Revenue by Product



















Consumer Media



















- Software License (D)

$ 987

$ 854

$ 1,506

$ 841

$ 1,875 - Subscription Services (E)

742

768

779

793

818 - Product Sales (F)

163

268

270

330

438 - Advertising & Other (G)

219

278

208

97

178





















Mobile Services



















- Software License (H)

1,531

1,616

1,459

1,931

1,391 - Subscription Services (I)

4,109

4,064

4,313

4,425

4,589





















Games



















- Subscription Services (J)

2,219

2,286

2,361

2,431

2,528 - Product Sales (K)

2,377

2,453

2,612

2,830

3,163 - Advertising & Other (L)

929

815

824

883

908











































Total net revenue

$ 13,276

$ 13,402

$ 14,332

$ 14,561

$ 15,888





















Net Revenue by Geography



















United States

$ 8,187

$ 8,126

$ 9,227

$ 9,209

$ 9,932 Rest of world

5,089

5,276

5,105

5,352

5,956 Total net revenue

$ 13,276

$ 13,402

$ 14,332

$ 14,561

$ 15,888























Net Revenue by Segment

















(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass. (B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers. (C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods within our free-to-play games, mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, and advertising on games sites and social network sites. Net Revenue by Product



















(D) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies. (E) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings. (F) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers. (G) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites. (H) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our facial recognition platform, SAFR, and our integrated RealTimes platform. (I) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our messaging products, including Metcalf intercarrier messaging services and KONTXT, as well as ringback tones and related professional services provided to mobile carriers. (J) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions. (K) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods, retail and wholesale games-related revenue, as well as sales of mobile games. (L) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin (Unaudited)



2022

2021



Q1

Q4

Q1

(in thousands) Consumer Media

























Net revenue

$ 2,111

$ 2,168

$ 3,309 Cost of revenue

388

423

478 Gross profit

1,723

1,745

2,831













Gross margin

82 %

80 %

86 %













Operating expenses

1,472

1,399

2,201 Operating income, a GAAP measure

$ 251

$ 346

$ 630 Depreciation and amortization

16

(15)

16













Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ 267

$ 331

$ 646













Mobile Services

























Net revenue

$ 5,640

$ 5,680

$ 5,980 Cost of revenue

1,045

1,429

1,492 Gross profit

4,595

4,251

4,488













Gross margin

81 %

75 %

75 %













Operating expenses

6,666

5,932

6,145 Operating loss, a GAAP measure

$ (2,071)

$ (1,681)

$ (1,657) Depreciation and amortization

84

78

84













Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (1,987)

$ (1,603)

$ (1,573)













Games

























Net revenue

$ 5,525

$ 5,554

$ 6,599 Cost of revenue

1,295

1,521

1,705 Gross profit

4,230

4,033

4,894













Gross margin

77 %

73 %

74 %













Operating expenses

3,999

4,672

5,098 Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ 231

$ (639)

$ (204) Depreciation and amortization

61

58

76













Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ 292

$ (581)

$ (128)













Corporate

























Cost of revenue

$ 8

$ 13

$ 4 Gross profit

(8)

(13)

(4)













Gross margin

N/A

N/A

N/A













Operating expenses

3,360

538

4,960 Operating loss, a GAAP measure

$ (3,368)

$ (551)

$ (4,964) Other income (expense), net

19

(43)

104 Foreign currency (gain) loss

(3)

40

(103) Depreciation and amortization

29

29

28 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

—

—

(1,040) Restructuring and other charges

290

(1,777)

3,171 Stock-based compensation

695

435

836













Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (2,338)

$ (1,867)

$ (1,968)

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net loss to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited)





2022

2021



Q1

Q4

Q1



(in thousands)













Reconciliation of GAAP Net loss to adjusted EBITDA:





















Net loss

$ (5,225)

$ (1,785)

$ (10,554) Income tax expense

83

346

109 Interest expense

22

22

95 Interest income

(7)

(7)

(13) Loss on equity and other investments, net

189

(1,143)

4,272 Foreign currency (gain) loss

(3)

40

(103) Depreciation and amortization

190

149

204 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

—

—

(1,040) Restructuring and other charges

290

(1,777)

3,171 Stock-based compensation

695

435

836 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$ (3,766)

$ (3,720)

$ (3,023)

