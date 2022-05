REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Location: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

Presentation: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT

UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Presentation: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. ET

A webcast of both presentations can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

