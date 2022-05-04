RocketRez Now Offering Protecht's "TourShield" Ticket Protection to Lend Attraction Goers Peace of Mind

Ticketholders Get Reimbursed Should Unforeseen Circumstances Prevent Them From Attending

PHOENIX, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketRez, the all-in-one cloud platform behind some of the fastest growing worldwide tours and attractions, has partnered with Protecht, Inc., an industry-leading provider of ticket protection solutions in the live event space. RocketRez will integrate Protecht's TourShield ticket protection into its omni-channel ticketing and reservations platform. In doing so, event attendees gain increased purchase confidence and peace of mind.

"We're very excited about our new partnership with Protecht. The TourShield ticket protection is absolutely invaluable to our operators, especially after the last couple of years as travel has been so tenuous," said RocketRez CEO John Pendergrast. "This provides security for both the traveller and the operator and we believe it's something that our clients will want to add to their ticket sales immediately."

"Protecht and RocketRez have an aligned mission to offer turnkey product enhancements to our respective partners that ultimately improve live event experiences for consumers," said Protecht CEO Bryan Derbyshire. "We are excited to see RocketRez leveraging TourShield to provide unique added value to their clients and offer ticketholders increased purchase confidence when buying advance tickets for amazing attractions and experiences worldwide. We share the belief that insurtech innovation contributes significantly to the experiential economy."

Integrated into the RocketRez platform for their tour and attraction partners, Protecht's TourShield ticket protection option affords event attendees a secure, affordable and user-friendly option to protect their ticket purchase, with one click during online checkout. Should a ticketholder be unable to attend their upcoming event due to one of nearly 20 covered reasons, they will be quickly reimbursed for the cost of their event ticket via a simple claim process.

"Including TourShield in the RocketRez platform is a win-win for both the ticket buyer and the attraction operator," added Scott Riddell, RocketRez Director of Marketing. "As we continue to see a greater proportion of tickets being sold online in advance across all kinds of tours and attractions year over year, this makes a lot of sense for us to provide to our clients. They should expect to see significant reduction in their costs for refunds and chargebacks, but also an up-tick in ticket sales from on-the-fence buyers."

About Protecht, Inc.

Protecht's industry-leading, proprietary live event technology and consumer-facing suite of protection products support its B2B partners and offer ticketing platforms control over inventory, real-time data reporting, additional lines of revenue, fraud prevention tools, and fan engagement through enhancements like an improved checkout flow and upgraded security. Protecht's secure and versatile payment processing gateway offers a rich selection of integration tools and a developer-centric API. Their leadership team is rooted by extensive experience in fraud protection, payments, insurance, technology, music, and entertainment. Protecht's Fanshield platform offers ticket protection throughout the live event space. Their technology integrates into leading ticketing platforms to help protect ticket purchases. They've teamed up with strategic partners to deliver a licensed insurance product, cost-effectively protecting event attendees from potential lost ticket costs due to covered unforeseen circumstances. "Protecht What Matters." www.protecht.com

About RocketRez

RocketRez is a leading provider of ticketing and business management software knows as res-tech. Their cloud-based platform allows operators in the tourism and attractions industry to sell tickets digitally online, or in-person through a point of sale or self-serve kiosk. The RocketRez platform provides the operator with a single system to manage their revenue from all sales channels including online travel agencies such as Expedia. The platform includes modules for selling retail goods and food and beverage, along with managing inventory, staff scheduling, promotions, and automated communication with the ticket buyer. Founded in Manitoba by CEO John Pendergrast, RocketRez has headquarters in Steinbach and operations in Canada and the U.S. serving clients throughout North America, the Caribbean, and Europe. rocketrez.com.

