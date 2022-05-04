Stage21 Bar & Lounge in Culver City and Mixologist/Owner Marlo Richardson Partner with Top Drawer Distillery to create handcrafted Margaritas just in time for Cinco de Mayo

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinco de Mayo is a few days away and Marlo Richardson, the owner of Stage21 Bar & Lounge in Culver City California has partnered with Top Drawer Distillery to produce four signature ready-to-drink margaritas.

Top Drawer Margarita's at Stage21 Bar & Lounge Culver City Created by Marlo Richardson (PRNewswire)

The four margaritas were uniquely created by Marlo and will be exclusively available at Stage21 Culver City starting on Cinco de Mayo. The 6-ounce signature margaritas will be $8 dollars each glass between the hours of 10 AM and 6 PM on May 05, 2022. Stage 21 will also sell their signature tacos usually only available on Taco Tuesdays.

Stage21 is located at 5401 South Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230. The hours of operation are 10 AM to 2 AM, Seven days a week. Come out and enjoy the newest custom cocktails on Cinco de Mayo followed by straight laughs no chaser comedy show at 7:30 PM

About Stage21 Bar & Lounge

Sports Bar and Entertainment lounge in the heart of Culver City California on the corner of Sepulveda and Sawtelle. Enjoy sports and entertainment indoors on one of 11 TVs, or enjoy a cigar outdoor on the patio. The food menu consist of small bites, but they are notorious for having some of the best chicken wings you can find. Follow @Stage21culvercity

About Top Drawer Distillery

A local small batch distillery in Los Angeles creating high end, moderately priced spirits. Follow @Topdrawerdistillery

SOURCE Stage21 Bar & Lounge